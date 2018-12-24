The colorful patio of The Coronet offers some of the best people watching and street action in town. For breakfast and lunch, the patio is shaded with big umbrellas and a gorgeous Chinese Pistache tree.

The Coronet will offer a $70 New Year's Eve dinner menu for the holiday. The dinner costs $95 with wine. 

Beyond dinner, guests will get to enjoy live music from 6 to 10 p.m.. 

Reservations are required by calling 999-0931. See the full menu here.