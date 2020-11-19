311 E. Congress St.
The Cup Café is offering dine-in service with a prix fixe menu. First course includes a choice of roasted butternut bisque with maple granola and ginger crema or an autumn chopped salad with mixed lettuce, chickpeas, squash, brussels sprouts, provolone, salami, pomegranate and mustard vinaigrette. Second-course options are herb-roasted turkey breast, confit leg and pan gravy; or red-wine-braised beef short ribs with pumpkin seed gremolata; or tarragon-crusted salmon with cranberry chutney; or stuffed delicata squash, tofu, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions and pecans served with roasted garlic whipped potatoes with pan gravy, collard greens, brioche stuffing, sweet potato brulee, lemon-parmesan green beans, cranberry sauce upon request. Third course is a choice of pumpkin pie with vanilla whipped cream or apple-berry crumble with vanilla whipped cream.
Served Thursday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $55; $25 for kids 10 and under. Prices do not include tax and gratuity. Call 798-1618 or visit hotelcongress.com for reservations.
