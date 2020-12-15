 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Dapper Doughnut

The Dapper Doughnut

  • Updated

The Dapper Doughnut on North First Avenue specializes in mini doughnuts.

With a name like The Dapper Doughnut, it must be a gourmet doughnut shop. This one opened at First Avenue and East Roger Road.

Tucson Real Estate: Gourmet doughnut shop coming soon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

An open letter to Tucson from TMC nurses
tucson life

An open letter to Tucson from TMC nurses

  • Updated

A letter to the community imploring residents of Tucson and Southern Arizona to wear masks, stay home and support health care workers as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Pima County and set records in Arizona. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News