Only one team in the Pac-12 era has made a four-game sweep of the Pac-12 Tournament to earn the auto bid, when Colorado did it during its first season in the league. The Buffs beat No. 4 seed Arizona to earn the automatic bid.
While the Buffs aren’t likely to repeat it this time, they have won eight of their last 10 games and have a toughness embodied by point guard McKinley Wright, who has played through the conference season with a separated shoulder. CU also has the player voted the league’s most improved, forward Tyler Bey.
The Buffs also picked up the No. 5 seed, allowing them to play last-place California on Wednesday, with Oregon State awaiting the winner on Thursday.
California showed signs of life toward the end of conference play, but the if the Buffs get ahead comfortably, they can both build momentum and possibly even rest key players down the stretch.