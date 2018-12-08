They both played elsewhere in college before reuniting in Tucson, Smith at UNC Asheville as a freshman in 2015-16 and Coleman at Alabama (2014-15 and 2015-16) and Samford (2017-18). Coleman said he transferred to Samford so he could live at home while a younger brother successfully battled cancer. Both have found better opportunities at Arizona after checking out other schools on official recruiting visits.
Colaman: “I went to SMU, Ohio State, Saint Louis and Texas Southern.”
Smith: “I went to Virginia Tech and (to Arizona). I had three other visits scheduled but just kind of fell in love (with UA). My whole freshman class transferred, all five of us: One to Louisville, one went home for personal reasons, another went home for personal reasons, and another went to Maine.”