The Department of Corrections was brand new. The investigation into homosexuality and perversion would be handed to the new department. Would this be a test?
From the Arizona Daily Star, Friday, July 12, 1968:
New Bureau To Probe Prisons
Convict Charges Sexual Perversion
An investigation of the extent of sexual perversion in the Arizona State Prison and possible preventive measures was handed over yesterday to the newly created State Dept. of Corrections.
Superior Court Judge Lloyd Helm said he will turn over all information he has gained in his inquiry into the problem bared in court before him by an inmate on June 25.
He took under advisement a request by the inmate, Joseph A. Reynolds, 21, of Tucson, to be released on bond pending an appeal of his robbery conviction. Reynolds claims his punishment has been "cruel and unusual" because of the situation existing at the penal institution.
The delay was made because Reynolds' attorney is on vacation. Reynolds, through his court-appointed lawyer, Ralph Seefeldt, told the court on June 25 he was shot at by guards as he attempted to escape fellow prisoners.
Helm, of Cochise County, cautioned that should a bond be set for Reynolds it should be substantially high since he has made an attempted escape from the prison, and that Illinois authorities have a hold order on him.
The judge also said that Warden Frank Eyman and his assistant have told him they are "reasonably certain" they can assure the safety of the defendant (Reynolds) and prevent recriminations in the event he is returned there.
"The court feels there undoubtedly are undesirable practices going on in the prison. This is true in most prisons throughout the country," said the judge.
He told of receiving several letters and telephone calls from inmates, former inmates, and interested persons since the Arizona Daily Star's reporting of the claims.