NIGHTLIFE
Valentine's Date Night — Color Me Mine Tucson at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Paint by candlelight with your love. BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 5-6:45 and 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. $25. 790-1100.
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 14. Free. 622-0351.
The Elegant Affaire: Dinner Dance — Viscount Suite Hotel, 4855 E. Broadway. A Valentine’s Day themed dinner and dance. Singles are welcome. Enjoy a buffet with a live smooth jazz show from Silk and Soul with guest saxophonist Malik Alkabir. Cash bar will be available. Call 977-5094 for tickets. Limited seating. 7 p.m. Feb. 15. $70 for singles; $120 couples, prices higher at the door. 977-5094.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30-12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Mushroom Man — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock covers. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 15. Free. 887-9027.
Bill Brecht — Roadrunner Coffee Co, 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Songs from the 60s, 70s , 80s and newer. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16. Free. 579-7011.
Dance Party with Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Post Valentine's Day Dance Party. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 16. $6. 207-2429.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court. Connie Brannock with funk, groove and soul. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 16. $10. 207-2429.
The 'Q' — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 16. Free. 887-9027.
Gypsy & Me — Growlers Tap House, 8275 N. Silverbell Road. American, folk and country. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 18. Free. 389-8232.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 18. Free. 775-2337.
Backroads - The Ultimate Country Cover Band — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Country. 9 p.m. Feb. 22. $5. 888-3910.
Drop D — The Edge Bar. Cover band. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m.- Feb. 22. Free. 887-9027.