Another historic first was made by the crew of Apollo 8 when they got their first glimpse of the far side of the moon on Christmas Eve.
The crew took pictures of the moon and of the earth rising the way we often see the moon rise. This unique view was certainly proof that the astronauts weren't in Kansas.
Then, after 10 orbits of the moon, Apollo 8 turned toward home.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1968:
Apollo 8 Crew Starts Journey Back To Earth
Astronauts Will Land Friday
By PAUL RECER
AP Aerospace Writer
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) ─ The Apollo 8 spaceship and its crew blasted away from the neighborhood of the moon Christmas Day and began the 235,000-mile trip home.
"Roger," said Apollo 8. "We've just been informed there is a Santa Claus."
There were six frightening minutes while Apollo Control tried repeatedly to get voice contact with the spacecraft.
Then it was there.
The rocket firing came at 11:00 a.m. Tucson time, and 10 minutes later Apollo wheeled out from behind the moon homeward bound at about 6,000 miles per hour.
The three-minute 18-second burn added enough speed to the 3,600 m.p.h. Apollo 8 was traveling to carry it away from the moon's primary gravitational influence, and send it into the pull of the earth.
"This gives you the sensation that you're climbing," Apollo 8 reported when confirmation of a good rocket burn was passed up to the spaceship.
Earlier, the "very tired crew" of the Apollo 8, with the first flush of their space victory behind them, cut down their Christmas Eve flight plan ─ but kept a television transmission in their moon-orbiting schedule.
Asked about a computer problem, spacecraft commander Frank Borman said his co-pilot, James A. Lovell Jr., "got screwed up on one of those programs. So he's getting kinda tired here."
Before that turn of events, Borman had offered a Christmas Eve prayer Tuesday for peace "to people everywhere."
Apollo 8 commander, Air Force Col. Frank Borman, said the prayer as the spacecraft whipped around the glimmering moon's surface for the third time.
Borman and his crewmates, Air Force Maj. William A. Anders and Navy Capt. James A. Lovell Jr., had injected themselves into moon orbit at 4:59 a.m. EST Tuesday, becoming the first men to ever explore another celestial body from close range.
They sped over the surface In an orbit of 70 by 196 miles and then fired the powerful service propulsion rocket engine to circularize their path over the moon at 70 by 70. The crew stunned the world with a television transmission during their second orbit. A second television transmission, scheduled for 9:28 p.m. EST, was expanded from the scheduled 11 minutes to 37 minutes.
The crew fired service propulsion engine the first time to slow their spacecraft enough for it to settle into moon orbit some 69 hours after their Saturday launch at Cape Kennedy.
The firing came as the space craft whipped around the back side and passed from contact with the earth. Mission controllers waited a chilling 22 minutes before Apollo 8 reappeared from behind the moon and reported all was well.
The crew described the lunar surface, took pictures to help later Apollo crews who will land there, and named previously unnamed craters for each other.
"It looks like plaster of paris, or sort of a grayish beach sand," said Lovell of the barren moonscape.
Anders called the surface "whitish-gray, like dirty beach sand with lots of footprints in it."
The trio beamed back to earth ─ a shimmering blue broad crescent 220,000 miles away ─ their first 12-minute telecast of the moon.
It showed a desert of peaks and craters and millions of miles of pocked wasteland.
Like an ancient mapmaker gazing on unknown landmarks, Anders tried to put a name on them.
"We're passing over crater Borman right now. Lovell's right next to it and Anders right next to it," the 35-year-old Air Force major said.
Lovell brought laughter from his crewmate when he observed, "don't those two craters look like a pickax striking concrete and leaving a lot of fine space dust."
Lovell said small impact craters contained centered dark spots where it appeared meteorites hit and "buried in and hit some new material below that's got a lot of fine, white dust."
The 40-year-old Navy captain picked out landmarks leading up to the first prime landing site for later missions and said he found it easy to navigate over the surface of the moon.
"It's almost impossible to miss," he said. "Very easy to pick out. I can see very clearly the five-cratered star formation which we had on our lunar chart."
He also said he easily found a triangular mountain which was one of the primary guiding marks of his navigation exercise. He had said before the flight he would name the lunar peak "Mt. Marilyn" for his wife.
The navigation points Lovell looked for were just to the right of the line where dark and light collide on the moon's surface as earthly viewers would look at it. The points are located in an area called the Sea of Tranquility.
Maintaining their calm military precision throughout the awesome first minutes of lunar orbit, the crew gave a technical readout on the health of their spacecraft before giving the eagerly waiting world a description of the moon's surface.
Lovell observed that the lunar craters are "all rounded off ─ there's quite a few of them."
He said many "look like they've been hit by meteorites or projectiles of some sort . . . The walls of the crater are terraced, about six or seven terraces on the way down."
The schedule for Christmas Day:
Moon Mission At A Glance
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) ─ Here are the major events scheduled Wednesday, Christmas Day, for the flight of Apollo 8 (all times Tucson time):
11:10 p.m. ─ Air Force Col. Frank Borman fires spacecraft engine to increase Apollo 8's speed from about 3.600 to 5,800 miles an hour, taking it out of lunar orbit and starting it on 58-hour return trip to earth.
11:15 p.m. ─ Borman sleeps for 4½ hours.
12 a.m. ─ Navy Capt. James A. Lovell Jr. and Air Force A. Anders make navigation checks, sighting on stars
3:51 a.m. ─ Lovell and Anders sleep for five hours.
8:51 a.m. ─ All three eat Christmas turkey dinner, made of special space food.
9:21 a.m. ─ Lovell makes navigation checks.
1:51 p.m. ─ Borman fires Jet thrusters for midcourse correction, zeroing in on earth.
2:06 p.m. ─ Television show from Apollo 8, about 15 minutes.
2:51 p.m. ─ Borman sleeps for seven hours.
3:15 p.m. ─ Lovell makes navigation checks.
8:51 p.m. ─ Lovell and Anders eat and then sleep tor seven hours.
Christmas aboard a tiny spacecraft, where you may be grateful for the lack of gravity because you get a little more wiggle room, must be a dismal affair. Perhaps making history take a little sting out of a Christmas with no twinkling lights, no Christmas tree and no brightly wrapped presents.
From the Star, also on Dec. 25:
Good Old Earth Is Far Away
Spacemen Face Loneliest Yule
By JOHN BARBOUR
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) ─ Locked in a circle around a plaster of paris moon, three men from earth looked back at the blue planet called home and spent the loneliest, most distant Christmas Eve ever.
Before them like an endless front lawn covered with dirty, foot printed snow, the lunar landscape stretched on and on, blinding in the sunlight, forbidding and secret in shadow.
Beyond, like a warm promise, the world they'd left behind four days ago glowed royal blue, burnished with browns, wrapped with the soft white of clouds, a world of warm fires and tables spread for Christmas, and trees laden with snow, a haven of families and children playing, all of it at least three days and a risky voyage away.
Their world now was the tight little cabin of their Apollo 8 spaceship, the ordered world of circuit breakers and display keyboards, control panels and warning lights, checklists and schedules, cold metal bulkheads and meals squeezed from plastic bags.
A small compromise was a Christmas dinner ration ─ a metal foil wrapped portion of sliced turkey, the only unfrozen, un-dehydrated food carried officially into space, not counting a corned beef sandwich smuggled aboard an early spaceship four short years ago.
The three astronauts, Air Force Col. Frank Borman, Navy Capt. James A. Lovell Jr. and Air Force Maj. William A. Anders, were linked to home and by the crisp voices of fellow astronauts 235,000 miles away, and the memories of Christmases past.
The Apollo 8 voices were coming in so clear, said one astronaut, that people said it "was like sitting in your living room listening to good hi-fi."
"Sounds like a good idea," answered a weary voice from space.
"If you haven't done your Christmas shopping yet, you might as well forget it," Apollo control said. It drew no comment from the distant spaceship.
"Give us, O God, the vision which can see thy love in the world in spite of human failure," said the quick, sincere voice of Frank Borman reading a Christmas prayer he wrote for the members of his church. "Give us the faith to trust the goodness in spite of our ignorance and weakness. Give us the knowledge that we may continue to pray with understanding hearts, and show us what each one of us can do to set forward the coming of the day in universal peace. Amen."
The Christmas Eve message (the visual is the horizon of the moon seen through a window if the Apollo 8 spacecraft):