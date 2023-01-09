The fight for domestic workers rights in Arizona is just beginning

“If you are not at the table, then you’re on the menu.”

That is the phrase Anakarina Rodriguez uses when speaking about the fight for domestic workers rights such as paid vacation time, sick leave, overtime pay and health insurance. Many domestic workers across the country do not have access to sick pay or vacation time.

Statistics from the Economic Policy Institute show that 91.5% of domestic workers in the United States are women with more than half of them being women of color – specifically black, Hispanic and Asian American/Pacific Islander women. Additionally, people in domestic work are more likely to have been born outside of the United States than those in other work sectors.

Domestic workers are people that work within an employer's household. This includes house cleaners, hotel cleaners, caring for children and providing assistance for the elderly among other essential jobs.

Rodriguez is a program manager at Care in Action, an organization that works to raise the voices of women of color in the domestic work industry. The organization provides tools and training for the community to make their voices heard in regard to inclusion and labor protections. They also endorse women of color whose positions align with Care in Action’s mission in advocating for domestic worker women of color.

The organization was first established in 2017. Since then, they have knocked on over 11,000 doors, rang over 1.3 million phone numbers and sent 400,000 text messagesto people all over the U.S. to inform them about the fight for domestic workers rights.

Why?

Most of the women in the organizationare domestic workers themselves and have a personal stake in the fight for a National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, Rodriguez mentions. Their mission is to spread awareness that their working conditions don’t include unpaid time, vacation time and sick leave unlike every other work sector in the US and that it predominantly affects women of color and immigrants.

“This is a worker population that is largely unprotected, and they're spread out because they're working in people's homes,” Shefali Milczarek-Desai, a law professor at the University of Arizona, said. “They're not able to talk to one another or come together or organize in many ways that workers in a discreet workplace can. It's an overlooked population.”

Milczarek-Desai is an associate clinical professor of law as well as the university’s director of the Workers’ Rights Clinic and co-chair of the Bacon Immigration Law and Policy Program. Her research surrounds domestic workers as well as their relationship with the Coronavirus pandemic these past few years.

She sees that the people that come to the clinic for free legal advice are low-wage immigrant workers who oftentimes work in the domestic work industry such as house cleaners and caretakers for the elderly. They come to the clinic for free legal advice about issues surrounding low or no wages after a job and no benefits. Under Milczarek-Desai’s supervision, law students provide direct legal representation to low-wage workers, especially immigrant workers, according to their website.

“Many of them think that because they’re undocumented, that is just the way it is,” Milczarek-Desai said. “They think it is normal, but it is in fact unlike every other sector in the US that has job security, paid sick time, paid vacation time, health insurance and so many other benefits people who work domestic jobs don’t have. Additionally, many people are threatened into silence with ICE. Many people are too scared to stand up for themselves.”

In reality, employers are the ones breaking the law when they hire undocumented immigrants to work. “Labor laws apply to everyone,” she said. Things like minimum wage, overtime, paid sick leave and anti-discrimination among other things.

Breaking the Law

Lupita Meneses has been working in the cleaning industry for five years but has previously worked in restaurants cleaning and preparing food. Meneses works a few hours during the day and night Monday through Friday cleaning clinical offices in Marana.

It was in the restaurant industry that Meneses was first discriminated against and treated unfairly by an employer because of her immigrant status. When Meneses asked for her pay, which should have been about 35 hours’ worth of pay, the employer refused.

“When I finished the week and asked for my pay, she told me that it had been a test run and I had not passed the test,” Meneses said. “‘I will not pay you,’ she said. ‘To start, I don’t even know you.’ And that was that.”

Meneses never got her pay.

This is not an uncommon experience for many immigrants who are hired to work under the table, or work that is untaxed and not reported to the government.

The link between undocumented immigrants and poor working conditions is clear. Milczarek-Desai breaks it down like this: even though there are restrictive immigration laws, people are still coming to the US to work because there is a demand for cheap labor and because the people migrating here are undocumented, they are willing to do the same work as others at a fraction of the cost. People who are unhappy with the price of labor for legal employment are happy to welcome cheaper labor, even though that means they are breaking the law.

“If you incentivize [employers] to hire people without documentation because they can pay less and make more of a profit, that's what they're going to do,” Milczarek-Desai said. “Essentially what will happen is that it will discriminate against people with documentation – that's why you need to have those laws applied to everyone.”

Employers are required to check for work authorization and follow employment laws, such as minimum wage and overtime laws. If becoming a citizen was easier, protecting workers across all sectors would be easier to keep track of and enforce, Milczarek-Desai points out.

“When someone doesn't have papers, cleaning houses is the only thing you can do,” says another woman who has been cleaning houses for over 20 years. The woman chooses to remain anonymous for identification purposes.

This woman began working as a house cleaner full time after her husband was deported to Mexico in 2014 after a traffic stop and once again in 2016when her husband was approached by an undercover cop. She had two young daughters at the time and had begun working at the clinical office Meneses works at.

She began working for a woman 20 years ago and grew from there by referrals to the friends and family of her clients. Now, she has a deep cleaning service where she works for herself and her clientele is full of lawyers, doctors and architects. She works about 25 hours a week and, with the exception of one person, gets paid daily. Unlike some domestic workers who work for companies, this woman works for herself and is able to set her own prices and schedule.

Her experiences have generally been good except for one instance when an old client attempted to barter the set price at the end of the cleaning. She dropped the client and has continued to grow.

“It bothered me very much, like my job did not have value,” she said. She felt very offended and humiliated because she had never been treated that way by any of her other clients. “She would say that the house was already clean and I asked her, ‘if it’s already clean then why don’t you clean it yourself?’”

Years later she is finally in the process of getting her citizenship. She recently got her residency and has been traveling to Mexico on the weekends to visit family.

“I hadn’t thought about it before but now that I think I do need some vacations, I would like someone to pay for it but who’s going to pay for it? Nobody. If I don’t work there is no pay, much less vacation.”

Care in Action

“This country is not welcoming,” Rodriguez said. “That's the thing that this country does. It makes us feel alone.”

Rodriguez was born and raised in Nogales, Arizona and saw the fear people had of getting politically involved because of their immigration status, but still she advocates for people to use their voice politically.

“It's so important for people to know that being civically engaged means that you're using your voice to say yes or no to something that you don't want to happen in your community, which is so important,” she said.

Care in Action tables at events where they think they are most likely to come across domestic labor workforce. Large events like Cyclovia and Chicano Vibez Sunday, a recurring local event featuring Latinx business owners, are the perfect opportunity to meet people on their days off. They work to inform them about elections, events and resource fairs. During the height of the pandemic, they created an event where people could get vaccinated, which was very popular in the latino community.

The organization’s ultimate goal is passing a National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights. Rodriguez said that they work towards their goal by informing people and getting them to vote for people that “are going to represent those that look like us.”

Every year is an election year, according to Rodriguez, and though Care in Action does not endorse locally they still encourage people to go out and vote.

“We're really trying to build that base of power of strong women that we can have cafecitos with together,” Rodriguez said. “Whatever it takes to bring us together to have a space so that we can continue to elevate our voices in this movement.”

In a decentralized workforce, organizing a marginalized group takes a lot of work, money and effort, and it can also be the start of a movement.

“Alone you can't, but together we can,” Rodriguez said.