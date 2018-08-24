1. Is ASU coach Herm Edwards a gimmick or a go-to guy?
2. Is new USC quarterback — probably freshman JT Daniels — up to the league’s most difficult start, September games against Texas, Stanford and Arizona?
3. Will the decisions by Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, ASU and Oregon State to sell beer at home games be a wise one? Or will police blotter stories be part of the weekly home-game routine?
4. Did the NFL expose new UCLA coach Chip Kelly as a coach who wins only when he has the best players, or does Kelly know something the other coaching staffs don’t?
5. Who would you want on your team: Arizona QB Khalil Tate or Stanford tailback Bryce Love? Or is there someone more talented in the Pac-12?