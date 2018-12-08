They never played organized basketball against each other but have known each other for years. Smith transferred to Hoover High School outside of Birmingham as a high school senior. Smith said he was following his mother, who found a better job as a bank manager there, while his father remains a chemical engineer for Shell near Mobile.
Coleman: “I’ve been knowing Dylan since sixth sixth, seventh grade. He moved to Birmingham, and that made us even closer.”
Smith: “I used to look up to Justin. He was one of the best players I’ve seen play in the state. And I wasn’t that good at basketball at first.”
Coleman (smiling): “That is definitely true.”
Smith: “It was just seeing him, like, he’d get 50 (points). So seeing somebody like that do it, I was like, ‘Oh man, I can do that too. That’s how I feel about it. He ain’t that good. (laughs). He’s all right.”