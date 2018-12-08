Dylan Smith said he used to look up to teammate Justin Coleman (12) when they lived in Alabama as kids.

They never played organized basketball against each other but have known each other for years. Smith transferred to Hoover High School outside of Birmingham as a high school senior. Smith said he was following his mother, who found a better job as a bank manager there, while his father remains a chemical engineer for Shell near Mobile.

Coleman: “I’ve been knowing Dylan since sixth sixth, seventh grade. He moved to Birmingham, and that made us even closer.”

Smith: “I used to look up to Justin. He was one of the best players I’ve seen play in the state. And I wasn’t that good at basketball at first.”

Coleman (smiling): “That is definitely true.”

Smith: “It was just seeing him, like, he’d get 50 (points). So seeing somebody like that do it, I was like, ‘Oh man, I can do that too. That’s how I feel about it. He ain’t that good. (laughs). He’s all right.”