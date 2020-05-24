The Giving Tree
In our neighborhood there is a very small round-about with a lovely Palo Verde tree in the middle. Throughout the year, residents decorate the tree with emblems of the seasons or the holidays. Recently, the tree received “official” designation as The Giving Tree. Currently, neighbors are invited to make a donation to the Community Food Bank and to then hang a small, decorated paper plate with their names onto the tree. Now the tree is festooned with artsy plates! Going by the tree makes us appreciate our neighborhood even more as we realize that we are contributing to the larger community.
More recently, someone has placed a small, flat boulder beneath the tree, which has a big red heart painted on it and the words, "Loving Our Community." I think that has a twofold meaning: one, loving our neighborhood, and, two, loving the larger Tucson community, as exemplified by the Community Food Bank and its supporters who are assisting residents throughout Tucson. Also, more recently, children have added paper chains and paper cutouts of fruits and vegetables, symbolizing the Food Bank, making the tree even more festive!
