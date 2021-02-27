The Golden Rule would make the world more beautiful

February is recognized as Black History Month. In 1915, this celebration of African American achievement was founded by Carter G. Woodson as Negro History Week. However, this second week of February grew into a monthlong celebration in the 1960s mainly because of the civil-rights movement.
In 1976, February was officially recognized as Black History Month by President Gerald Ford when he called upon America to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history”.
As an African American citizen in this great country, Black History Month has special meaning to me. My family celebrates this month with purposeful research about Blacks, many whose contributions we know little or nothing of.
While there are many resources to glean information from, some lessons can also be found in Scripture:
- Racism is sinfully wrong (2 Corinthians 5:16)
- Jesus settled the debate as to which lives matter long ago. All lives matter (John 3:16)
- Imitate Jesus in praying for people who do and say terrible things (Luke 23:34)
- Thom Rainer states that we are powerless when we are prayerless. Therefore, pray in the midst of people’s threats (Acts 4:29) and do so always without losing heart or ceasing (Luke 18:1 and 1 Thessalonians 5:17)
The real life story of Ruby Bridges, an American civil-rights activist, exemplified the message in Luke 23:34, at the young age of 6.
Bridges, who was living in Louisiana at the time, was strategically selected by the NAACP to integrate a public elementary school in New Orleans. The year is 1960, six years after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled on the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional. Unfortunately, America struggled to integrate schools according to this ruling because of state and public outcries.
In the movie “Ruby Bridges,” Ruby was escorted to school every day by U.S. marshals through an angry mob of parents threatening to kill her by either poison or hanging. Each day, she entered school through a gantlet of racist chants and people spitting upon her.
There was a scene in the movie where the mob continued breathing threats toward this sweet little girl. Ruby turns around, looks at the crowd, and prays for them, saying, “Please God, forgive these people. Because even if they say these mean things, they don’t know what they’re doing. So, you can forgive them, just like you did those folks a long time ago, when they said terrible things about you.”
May God give us the courage to obey this most noble command: “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them.” (Matthew 7:12).