Arizona has played without one of its best players during every one of its seven straight losses, and it’s easy to see how that impacted the Wildcats.
Center Chase Jeter missed the first two games, at USC and UCLA, and the Wildcats were blown out in each one when they shot poorly without their low-post anchor to produce and attract defensive attention inside.
Guard Brandon Williams missed the next five, and Arizona’s resulting lack of depth and scoring punch was a major factor in losses to ASU, Washington, WSU, Utah and Colorado.
But there are plenty of other wheels that have come off during the Wildcats’ historic losing streak — which they hope to end against woeful California on Thursday — and a few positive surprises.
Here’s a breakdown, as evidenced by Arizona’s stats from the 19 games through its Jan. 19 win over Oregon State and those from UA’s seven losses since then: