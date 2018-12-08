Both miss a number of food spots in their hometowns. Coleman is fond of Dreamland Bar-B-Que and Green Acres Café, which fries up chicken wings, livers and gizzards along with other Southern comfort foods. Smith endorses Mobile’s Wintzell Oyster House, Hart’s Fried Chicken and Foosackly’s, known for chicken fingers.
Smith: “Seafood is my favorite and the seafood is definitely better in Mobile, I guarantee you. It’s probably the best I’ve had, there and in New Orleans. There’s just a lot of good food. I always eat good when I go back.”
Coleman: “(The best in Birmingham) is the barbeque for sure. Dreamland.”
Smith: “We got Dreamland in Mobile, too. The one with the old man smoking a pipe (on its sign)? That’s how you know where it’s at.”
Coleman: “I’m a big chicken guy, so I like wings and Green Acres.”
Smith: “Green Acres, yeah that’s the spot. What’s that drink they got in there? It’s like Kool-Aid. I don’t know what it is, but it’s addictive. I drank like five cups. I’m not a big water guy. I don’t drink a lot of water. I drink sugar. I can drink a whole gallon of sugar.”