After having to figure out how to play without potentially the conference’s best player, center Bol Bol, Oregon is finally looking like the team that was picked to win the conference before the season. The Ducks have won four straight games, including 20-point-plus home wins over ASU and UA, while also pulling off a road sweep at WSU and Washington last weekend.
“I certainly wouldn't want to play them,” Miller said. “I had that feeling when we played them (at Eugene), watching them do what they did to Washington on the (Huskies’) last home game. They have talent, depth and they're a really hard playing team. They have a lot of versatility. They've had success in Vegas. I could see them being a tough out.”