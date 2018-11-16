From the Arizona Daily Star, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1918:
New Congress Hotel Is Open; Has 100 Rooms; Grill on First Floor
Formally Opened to Public Last Evening; "Gothamesque" in Its Environment
Tucson's "war bride" hotel, the Congress ─ the only building of major proportions built in Tucson during the war period ─ was opened formally to the public last evening, and was inspected by a number of the friends of Mr. John Latz, the popular hotel man, who established and popularized the San Xavier. The name of the new hotel was chosen by popular ballot.
The opening of the Congress hotel added a new bright spot to the rapidly developing subway-end of Congress street, and its cheery lights, just across the street from the Southern Pacific station, will prove a beacon of welcome to travelers arriving in Tucson.
At the corner of Congress street and Toole avenue the hotel is Gothamesque in its location and environs, for it is on the subway and a block from Broadway. It has also been called the "flatiron" building, because of its construction. It occupies a whole block, but a small one, being bounded by Congress, North Sixth, Tenth and Congress.
The hotel has one hundred elegantly furnished rooms, all of them outside ones, single and en suite, and has 75 bathrooms, tub and shower. It has a telephone in every room, steam heat and elevator service.
The grill room is on the first floor to the east of Congress street entrance. It is in charge of a chef of high reputation and service will be a la carte, with a merchants' lunch from 11 to 12 daily.