The Wildcats hadn’t won a WNIT game since 2001, when the UA took down Kent State at McKale Center. What was relevant in the world at the time? The first Harry Potter movie didn’t hit theaters until eight months later. Apple hadn’t release the company’s first-ever iPod music player, and the Arizona Diamondbacks didn’t win their World Series title until seven months later. The last time Arizona won a postseason game was in the NCAA Tournament in 2005, when Joan Bonvicini was the head coach. That was the same season Lute Olson led the Wildcats to an Elite Eight, the last of his career.