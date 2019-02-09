Arizona hadn’t lost to Washington State at home since Sean Miller’s first season at the UA in 2009-10, when WSU forward DeAngelo Casto hit a last-second field goal for the win. Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson was a sophomore and scored 19 points for the Cougars.
The Wildcats hadn’t lost five consecutive games since December of the 1983-84 season, Lute Olson’s first at UA. In 1983, the average price of a movie ticket was $2.50, the Apple Macintosh personal computer was about to go on sale, while "Scarface" and "A Christmas Story" were popular movies this theaters.
WSU head coach Ernie Kent picked up his first win Saturday at McKale Center since 2008, when he coached at Oregon.