Arizona has dominated Las Vegas — and the Pac-12 Conference tournament — under coach Sean Miller. Well, until Wednesday. The Wildcats' loss to USC means that for the first time since 2016, the Pac-12 Tournament didn’t end with the Wildcats cutting down the nets. Arizona had at least made the semifinals every season since it moved to Vegas in 2013.
The last time Arizona was eliminated in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament? Miller’s first year, 2010, when it was the Pac-10 Tournament and was held at Staples Center Los Angeles. Arizona to UCLA, 75-69, with Nic Wise (16 points) and Derrick Williams (14 points) leading the way offensively.