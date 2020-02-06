The List for Feb. 6-14

The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 9. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.

Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. $5. 724-5375.

Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park West. The patio talk is offered on the night of the full moon. Come out to the Red Hills Visitor Center and enjoy a short talk about the moon and the music of two volunteer musicians as the full moon rises above the beautiful array of Saguaro Cacti. 7:15-8 p.m.Feb 9. 733-5158.