The List for Feb. 6-14

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Recital Choir — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232, 1017 N. Olive Road. Members of the UA Choral Conducting Studio. 3-4 p.m. Feb. 6. Free. 621-1655.
Live Music with Christine Vivona (harp) — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, Tastings and Tapas, 5425 N. Kolb Road #119. Classical, jazz and popular music. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $10. 900-7166.
Dana Robinson, organ — St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road. Music of Bach, Buxtehude, Mozart, Haydn and others on the Fritts organ. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $15. 296-0791.
Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus Classic Concert — Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Road. Under the direction of Julian Ackerley, the chorus will perform selections from Renaissance, Baroque, and Classical choral masters as well as modern works. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 8. $15. 296-6277.
Free Beethoven Piano Sonatas Concert — Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. Three outstanding pianists perform Beethoven Piano Sonatas No. 1, 12 and 16. Free-will offering taken for a local charity. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Free. 887-5127.
Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus Classic Concert — Ascension Luthern Church, 1200 W. Magee Road. Under the direction of Julian Ackerley, the chorus will perform selections from Renaissance, Baroque, and Classical choral masters as well as modern works. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 9. $15. 296-6277.
38th Annual Sholin Guitar Competition — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Student competition. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 9. $10. 621-1162.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Club meets for rehearsal, refreshments, learning, fun with the instrument and more. Come and join us to play or just to listen. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. 722-2958.
Shanghai Quartet — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Works of Ludwig van Beethoven. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 13. $32. 577-3769.
JAZZ AND WORLD
“On Walls” – Edward Goodman, saxophone — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Premiering Greg Simon’s new work, “On Walls.” Faculty colleagues will also be joining Goodman to perform chamber works. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Free. 621-1655.
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Fraser on fiddle and Natalie Haas on cello. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $24. 981-1475.
A Pre Valentine’s Celebration of Love- featuring Ada Redd Austin — Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St. A February Celebration of Love and Black History. Famous tunes and get you in the mood for love. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 8. $22. 405-5826.
George Winston in Concert — Berger Performing Arts Center. Pianist playing originals, stride piono, and Vince Guaraldi. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 8. $34. 981-1475.
Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington and Basie Bands — Church of the Apostles, 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd, Oro Valley. Big band performances. 1-2:30 and 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 9. $20. 405-4320.
Jazz Meets Blues: The Desert Divas — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. From BB King to Amy Winehouse. Jazz and blues. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9. $26. 529-1000.
POP, ROCK AND
COUNTRY
Rex Allen Jr. In Concert! — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Country. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 6. $21. 529-1000.
First Friday Music: Rusty Ford — Joyner Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Acoustic, folk, country, pop and jazz. 1-2 p.m. Feb 7. Free. 594-5295.
Concert Series — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Country, bluegrass and western music. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 8. Free. 797-3959.
Adventures in Parrotdise: A Jimmy Buffet Tribute — Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 8. $26. 529-1000.
Classic Albums Live: Eagles Hotel California — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 8. $27.50. 547-3040.
Wynonna & The Big Noise — Fox Tucson Theatre. Country. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 9. $29.50. 547-3040.
Best of Gaslight — The Gaslight Music Hall. Join the popular faces of The Gaslight Theatre as they share their favorite impressions and songs from the last 42 years. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10. $30. 529-1000.
Santana Tribute with FLG — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10. $20. 529-1000.
Still Crazy After All These Years: A Tribute to Paul Simon — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10. $23.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues Tuesday — Gaslight Music Hall. Blues. Black Cat Bones, Tom Walbank, and The Band News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11. $13.50. 529-1000.
DANCE
“Our Blackness, Our Heritage” 3rd Annual 20/20 Vision Step Show with Neo Afrikana Dance — Cholla High School, 2001 W. Star Pass Blvd. In honor of Black History Month, Team Keeping the Culture Alive (TKCA) under the auspices of the Barbea Williams Performing Company, Inc. (BWPC) showcase ‘The Divine Nine’ Fraternities and Sororities, churches, schools highlighting Stepping, a unique art form. 3-6:30 p.m. Feb. 8. $10. 628-7785.
Grupo Corpo — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. A mix of street dance, ballet and contemporary Afro- Brazilian movement. A double bill of Bach and Gira, two wildly different works that showcase the 21-member group’s range. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 8. $24. 621-3341.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo at 5:45 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
13th Annual Mariachi Dinner Celebration — Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School, 5385. E. Littletown Road. Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson will headline the events. Food, fun and entertainment. Proceeds will help many students in need attend the Tucson International Mariachi Conference. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 7. $8. 545-4973.
SAVOR Southern Arizona Food and Wine Festival — Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Over 65 of the region’s finest chefs, wineries, breweries, local foods and restaurants highlighting exceptional menu tastings. This foodie festival will showcase the diversity of the heritage foods and ingredients throughout the Southwest region. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 8. $79. 797-3959.
For the Love of Song Wine Tasting — Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. LGBTQA+ chorus, with a mission of fostering community through song. 21 and up. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 10. $25. 329-8595.
KIDS STUFF
Family First Fridays — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Crafts for kids, food for a small donations. Proceeds from food sales benefit the 109 Junior Girls. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7. $3. 762-5852.
Dungeons and Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre, 3308 E Grant Road. Students will engage in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign with a Game Master. They will learn strategy and theatrical role playing as they traverse a unique fantasy world. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Feb 9. $120. 401-4833.
Code Club — Murphy-Wilmot Public LIbrary, 530 North Wilmot Road. Learn to make video games, apps, and more! We’ll be learning to code in Scratch, HTML, CSS, and Python. We meet every week and learn to code together! You are welcome to bring your own laptop or tablet. For ages 8 to 18. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Feb. 12. Free. 534-5420.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 6 and 13. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Craft such as paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14. 733-5153.
Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Daily. 377-5060.
The Good, the Bat, and the Ugly — Saguaro National Park East. Contrary to their portrayal as scary monsters of the dark, bats are essential to our worlds. Come learn about the many ways these fuzzy, flying friends make our desert a “bat-ter” place to live. 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 7, 13, 14. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 6. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Tracks on the Trail — Saguaro National Park East. Ever wonder who left that track? Come learn some basic tracking skills and how to identify common animal tracks found in the Rincon Mountains of Saguaro National Park. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Feb. 6. 733-5153.
Adult Soccer League — Kino Sports Complex South, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Sahuarita. Get ready to kick off this February with Footy. We’re bringing a European style soccer experience to Tucson. This means both co-ed and men’s leagues playing 7 versus 7 on half-size soccer fields and so much more. 6-9:00 p.m. Feb 6, 13. $560. 255-2188.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 7 and 14. 733-5158.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West. Discussions of water, geology, and plants will be highlights of mini-talks along this route, which gains 700 feet (with some switchbacks near the top) before reaching a ridge line for sunset. The descent is by the light of the moon. Ages 10 and older. Call for reservations. 3:45-7:45 p.m. Feb. 7. 733-5158.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of birds. All ages. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 8. $5. 724-5375.
Nature Walk Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary — Arthur Pack Regional Park,, 9101 N. Thornydale Road. Naturalist-guided walk through Sonoran Desert habitat on mostly-level trails and learn about the diverse plants and wildlife that inhabit the area. All ages welcome. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr. 9-11 a.m. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. 9:45-11:45 a.m. on Feb 8. 733-5158.
History Hike: Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In-Balance Ranch Road, Huachuca City. A docent from Friends of the San Pedro River will lead a three mile walk over trails and uneven ground and a gradual uphill area on the return walk. 10 a.m.- noon. Feb. 8. 459-2555.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch to secure your space on the tour. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 8 and 11. $5. 724-5375.
Branch Out — Saguaro National Park East. Learn about the important tree species found in Saguaro National Park and how they have adapted to life in the desert. Accessible program. 2-2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 9. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. $5. 724-5375.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park West. The patio talk is offered on the night of the full moon. Come out to the Red Hills Visitor Center and enjoy a short talk about the moon and the music of two volunteer musicians as the full moon rises above the beautiful array of Saguaro Cacti. 7:15-8 p.m.Feb 9. 733-5158.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through the Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 12; 2:15-3 p.m. Feb. 10. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Feb. 11. 749-8700.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. Hear some astonishing reasons about why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. Walk: 100 yards. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 11. 733-5158.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden at Saguaro National Park East. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11. 733-5153.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 12. 749-8700.
Anza Tour — Historic Hacienda de la Canoa, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers who made their first stop at Canoa Ranch, in 1775, as they began an epic 1200-mile journey from Sonora, New Spain to colonize the port of what is now San Francisco. All ages. Register online at CanoaRanch@pima.gov. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 12. $5. 724-5375.
Javelinas de Tubac Outdoor Exhibit Guided Walking Tours — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Walking tours. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb 12. $25. 987-0076.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Feb. 12. 749-8700.
THEATER
”Master Harold” ... and the Boys — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The play recounts the long, rainy afternoon that Hally (“Master Harold”) spends with Sam and Willie, two middle-aged African servants of his parents’ household who have cared for seventeen-year-old Hally his whole life. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 8. $25. 622-2823.
The Norwegians — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A killer dark comedy about two scorned women and the very nice gangsters they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 13-15; Feb. 9. $20. 327-4242.
Mona Lisa on the Loose — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The Mona Lisa has hung on the walls of an art museum for over 100 years. But what visitors don’t know is that when the lights go out, the paintings come to life. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Through March 8. $10. 327-4242.
Little One-Inch — Red Herring Puppets at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Japanese folktale about an aged couple whose prayers are answered when find a tiny baby. The show features stunningly crafted marionettes, detailed scenery, and hand-painted scrolling backdrops. Ages 3-12. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 9. $8. 635-6535.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Javelinas de Tubac Outdoor Art Exhibit — Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Javelinas painted by local Tubac artists and organizations. Through March 31. 398-2371.
Tucson Barrio Painters exhibition — Tucson International Airport Upper Link Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Denyse Fenelon’s Tucson Barrio Painting Group. Artwork by Peter Farrow, Chris Griffin-Woods, Cornelia Jensen, Ron Kenyon, Sandra Montgomery, Joyce Nelson, Ken Rupel, Norman Sherwood, and Julia Patterson. Open 24 hours. Through April 30. 573-8187.
Living River of Words — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive. Local children share their view of the natural world in this exhibition of award winning poetry and mixed media art. Through Feb. 27. 615-7855.
What I Love About Tucson — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Joint show with artists from Tucson PaperWorks and San Diego Book Arts showcasing their local venues through unique bindings, books, and structures featuring 100’s of handmade postcards. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Weekdays through Feb. 28. 818-6724.
”Flights of Fancy” Silent Auction Benefiting Tucson Wildlife Center — Desert Artisans’ Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Donations of artwork from three member artists, Pamela Howe, Lyle Rayfield and Clydean Troner. Winners will be announced at the opening reception at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 7. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 6; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 7. 722-4412.
Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery: Arte Contemporáneo de Oaxaca — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Contemporary photography, printmaking and paintings by eight artists from Oaxaca, Mexico. Artists featured: Eddie Martinez, Cecilia Salcedo, Marcela Toboada, Enrique Flores, Raúl Soruco, Manuel Bernal, Emiliano López and Celilio Sánchez. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13. Exhibit showing through March 13. Closed Feb. 20, 21. 206-6986.
61st Tubac Festival of Arts — Tubac, 13 Buruell St., Tubac. Features over 200 fine artists and craftsmen from across the Country. Live music, wine and beer garden, and horse-drawn trolley rides. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5-9. 398-3704.
Tucson Pastel Society Winter Charity Show — St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in the Hills, Murphey Gallery, 4440 N Campbell Ave. Reception: Noon-2:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Exhibit showing through March 4. 1-360-790-4757.
Land Re-Form: Frank Gohlke, Mark Klett, Michael Berman — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Photographers Frank Gohlke, Mark Klett, and Michael Berman investigate the fluid and changing dynamics of the relationship between humans and the natural world. Exhibit showing through March 14. 624-7370.
Santa Rita Art League Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition Reception and Exhibition — Community Performing Arts Center of Green Valley, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Exhibit showing through Feb. 29. 399-1750.
SAWG Annual Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway #240. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13. Exhibit showing through March 1. 299-7294.
First Friday Mosaics — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Hands-on practice attaching appropriate hanging hardware to mosaics. Bring your challenges. Come for tips, practice, refreshments, and camaraderie. Online pre-registration required at AndreaEdmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 7. $15.
Pop-Up Shop with Geri Bringman, Craig Shifman and Margaret Shirer — Desert Artisans’ Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Bringman’s whimsical paintings, Shifman’s hand built pottery and Shirer’s dichroic glass jewelry. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8. Free. 722-4412.
Board Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose your design and we will provide the stencil. Ages 15 and up. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have custom stencils available. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12. $25. 790-1100.