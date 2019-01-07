Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. 289-8076.
Hyde — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Strada drags the story kicking and screaming into the 21st century, puts it in a blender, soaks it in top-shelf whiskey. Ages 18 and up. 9-11 p.m. Jan. 11; 1:30-2:30 and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $10. 207-9611.
Vixen DeVille Revealed: As part of Tucson Fringe Festival — Cirque Roots Studio, 901 N. 13th Ave. “Vixen DeVille ReVealed.” Age 18 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 11; 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $20. 1-310-309-0169.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $8. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
Classical
UA High School Honor Band Concert — UA Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. High school woodwind, brass and percussion musicians. The band is led by Director of Bands Chad R. Nicholson and Associate Director of Bands Chad Shoopman. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Free. 621-1655.
Winter Concert — Klein Center for the Performing Arts, 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista. Star Wars, Epic 2, Bugler’s Holiday, Les preludes, Ride of the Valkyries. Pre-concert lecture at 6 p.m. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 12. $30. 458-5189.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Mendelssohn Violin Concerto — Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. TSO Concertmaster Lauren Roth performs Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto on a program that also features Mozart’s Symphony No. 38. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13. $45-$55. 882-8585.
Sixth Annual UA Double Reed Day — UA Fred Fox School of Music. Oboists and bassoonists of all ages and experience levels are welcome for an afternoon of classes, recitals and exhibits with special guest artist Courtney Miller. Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 13. Free. 621-1655.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Rehearsal, refreshments and learning more about accordion music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Free. 722-2958.
Crista Miller in Concert — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Performing on the Ralph and Shirley Memorial Organ. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 18. $20. 327-4296.
Faculty Artist Series Recital: “Let’s Dance!” — UA Fred Fox School of Music. Michael Dauphinais and Ina Selvelieva, piano. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 621-1655.
Jazz and world
Tucson Jazz Festival: Joey Alexander and the Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Jazz Pianist. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Special EXF with Regina Carter and Eric Marienthal and Groover Quartet — Fox Tucson Theatre. Contemporary jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Tucson Jazz Festival : The Music of Nelson Riddle — Fox Tucson Theatre. Music director Jeffrey Haskell conducts the Tucson Jazz Collective, with the Tucson Jazz Festival Orchestra and vocalists. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Kathleen Grace with Larry Goldings — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Jazz and blues. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 14. $35-$45. 428-4853.
UA Studio Jazz Ensemble with special guest Terell Stafford — Crowder Hall University of Arizona, 1017 N. Olive Road. Jazz trumpeter. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 15. $34-$45. 428-4853.
Magos Herrera Quartet All-Women Double Bill with Jane Bunnett and Maqueque — Fox Tucson Theater. Latin American jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Juli Wood Trio — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Jazz. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 17. Free. 207-2429.
Asleep at the Wheel — Fox Tucson Theater. Ameripolitan. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $29-$49. 428-4853.
True Concord goes Latin — St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. Experience the rich history of Latin American choral music, sampling works from the Renaissance to today, from culture to culture. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $25. 401-2651.
Trombone Shorty — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Ave. Jazz. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 18. $30-$65. 428-4853.
Popular, rock, country
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 207-2429.
Jackie Evancho — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $34-$84. 547-3040.
Whose Blues — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. 207-2429.
Paul Thorn Band — 191 E. Toole Ave. Bluesy, rocking and thoroughly Southern American. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $28-$32. 440-4455.
Outlaw Country — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Salutes country legends like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12. $30. 529-1000.
Bye, Bye Love: The Music of the Everly Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall. Salute to Everly Brothers and timeless harmonies of rock and roll duos. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13. $25. 529-1000.
The Temptations and The Four Tops — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Motown sounds of the 60s greats: the Miracles, Marveletts, Supremes and more. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $80. 621-3341.
I’ve Been Everywhere — The Johnny Cash Roadshow Experience — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14. $25. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Local blues bands and artists including Paul Green & The Midnight Blues and The Bad News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15. $12.50. 529-1000.
An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth and the Tucson Symphony — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Joins the Tucson Symphony for an evening of music from her Broadway and TV hits. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $56-$200. 882-8585.
Last Call Girls — Monterey Court. Honkytonk to roadhouse. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 207-2429.
DANCE
Vixen DeVille Revealed: Tucson Fringe Festival — Cirque Roots Studio, 901 N. 13th Ave. “Vixen DeVille ReVealed.” Age 18 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 11; 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $20. 1-310-309-0169.
DANCING AND
LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 10 and 17. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 17. $7. 203-8044.
Learn to square dance in one weekend — Sonoran Stables, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Singles and couples welcome. No experience necessary. Price includes lunch on Saturday. 6-9:30 p.m. Jan 11; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 13. $40 for all three days. 885-6833.
Rock and Roll All Nite Dance Party with Vinyl Tap — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $12.50. 529-1000.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Twist and Shout Dance Party with The Retro Rockets — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A mix of rock and roll hits from the 50’s and 60’s. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $12.50. 529-1000.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson — Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 12. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Auxiliary Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Fried or baked fish, taters, slaw, cobbler and beverage. $5 child’s plate. Smoke free, child friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 11. $9. 762-5652.
Classic Car Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Automobiles, old school tunes, and classic diner food. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12. Free. 529-1000.
Tubac Home Tour — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road. Spend the day touring beautiful homes of Tubac, including a historic ranch. Plan for lunch at local restaurants. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 12. $35. 398-2371.
Knife Skills Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. In this hands-on class you’ll hone basic knife skills and practice the fundamental cuts: mince, dice, brunoise, bâtonnet and julienne. A light Mexican style lunch will be provided as well as ingredients to take home for dinner. 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Jan. 12. $55. 621-0476.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 2-9 p.m. Jan. 12. Free. 203-9835.
Learn To Eat Fire With Vixen DeVille — Cirque Roots Studio, 901 N. 13th Ave. Ages 16 and up. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 13. $45. 1-310-309-0169.
Fun and Games for Seniors — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Fun and easy to learn. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third and fourth Tuesdays monthly. Free. 594-5200.
Less Stress and More Well-Being — Mountain View Retirement Village, 7900 N. La Canada Drive. Learn how hypnosis and aromatherapy can enhance your health and well being. 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16. Free. 1-302-598-9642.
The Presidio District Experience: A Food Heritage and History Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Tour begins at the Presidio Museum, the group moves on to El Charro Cafe, La Cocina and Cafe al la C’art. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $75. 837-8119.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 18. $9. 762-5652.
KIDS STUFF
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 594-5420.
Over in the Meadow puppet show — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. There will be singing and playing with a variety of animals. Parents, caregivers, and the whole family are welcome. Afterwards, toddlers will enjoy an interactive play experience with age appropriate toys that help them socialize and learn new skills. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 16. Free. 594-5285.
Kids Night Out: Trolls — Color Me Mine Tucson — Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Drop-off event for kids ages 6 and older. Pizza, paint and fun. Register in advance. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 18. $30. 790-1100.
NIGHTLIFE
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother, Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 622-0351.
Backroads — The Ultimate Country Cover Band Live — The Frozen Cactus Bar, 5769 E. Speedway. Country cover band. 21 and up. 8 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. 495-5136.
Wendigo Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country from the 60s through the 90s. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 11. Free. 887-9027.
Velocity — The Edge Bar. Rock from the 80s, 90s and today. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 12. Free. 887-9027.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock and oldies from the 50s-80s. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 13. Free. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 14. Free. 775-2337.
Side Show — The Edge Bar. Classic rock, pop rock, hard rock and dance. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 18. Free. 887-9027.
OUTDOORS AND
RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson’s west side. 8-11 a.m. Jan. 10. 955-5200.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 10 and 17. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 10 and 17. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 10-14, and 17. 377-5060.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 11. $25. 377-5060.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. The Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Bring a flashlight and lawn chair. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 11. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 12. 724-5220.
Buffel Slayers — Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. Help eradicate buffelgrass from the park. Please wear long pants, sturdy shoes/boots, sun protection (hat, sunscreen, long sleeve shirt). Bring refillable water bottle, snacks, and hiking poles (optional). Provided: work gloves, digging tools, instruction. Meet at Equestrian Center parking lot. 8 a.m.-noon. Jan. 12. 628-5798.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12. 377-5060.
History Hike — Clanton Ranch, Escapule Road, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will offer a hike in history to the Clanton Ranch ruins. Learn a little of the Clanton family history and life before and after the infamous gunfight at the OK Corral. Suitable footwear and water. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 12. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 12. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings and corrals and exhibits of the people. 11 a.m. Jan. 12; 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 15. 724-5220.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13. 664-4133.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead at Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. A guided walk to observe the rich bird life in the desert and riparian habitats of the preserve. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Jan. 15. 724-5375.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15. 749-8700.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 16. 749-8700.
THEATER
See “On Stage” elsewhere in this section.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Desert Spirits: An Exhibit of Vibrant Watercolor Paintings by Kathy Robbins — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Tucson artist. Through Jan. 31. 594-5275.
Living River of Words Youth Poetry and Art — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Local children share their view of the natural world in this exhibition of award winning poetry and mixed media art. Through Feb. 13. 724-5375.
In this Together: Sixty Years of Daring to Create a More Perfect Arizona — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. 6th Ave. Exhibit with 40 Arizona artists whose work reflects the mission of the ACLU, to protect the constitutional rights of all. Through Feb. 2. 624-7370.
Postmodern Dialogue 3-Artist Exhibit and Living Earth Suite Solo Exhibit — Davis Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. Postmodern works by David Pennington (paintings on panel), David Mazza (steel sculpture), Carrie Seid (luminous wall sculpture) and in the Alcove of the Main Gallery, “Living Earth” suite of small paintings on book plates by Pamela Marks. Through Feb. 23. 629-9759.
Reflections of Nature — Agua Caliente Park Ranch House Art Gallery, 12325 E. Roger Road. An exhibit of paintings and mosaics by artist Sue Betanzos. Through Feb. 13. 724-5375. .
Et Cetera
Pick a Technique Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Combine techniques for a unique design. Instructors on hand to help. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $10. 790-1100.
Mosaics 2-Using Broken Pottery and Ceramics — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Two-session class learn to use the indirect mosaic method to create a small table top or trivet. For beginners. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 9 a.m.- Noon. Jan. 11 and 18. $65. 623-1003.
Celebration of the Divine Goddesses, Clay Masks by Lauren Raine — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, Studio and School, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Raine will be present to talk about her work and read her own original poems. 4-8 p.m. Jan. 11. 1-917-705-3803.
Clay Play with Potter/Archaeologist Dimity Hammon — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Hands-on play-as-you-go exploration of clay from coil making in the Native American pot making tradition, fingertip pinch pots techniques of ancient civilizations, to the rolling pin slab techniques that can turn into a pitcher. Registration required. 9 a.m.-noon. Jan. 12. $45. 1-360-318-3820.
Enamel Classes: Intro to Painting With Fire — Torch Fired Beads — Blue Raven Art School. Learn the immersion process of enameling. All tools and supplies provided. $25 materials fee. Ages 16 and up. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $65. 623-1003.
Watercolor on Gesso — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Michaelin Otis will share information about painting watercolor onto a handmade surface and framing pieces without glass. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16 and 17. $300. 398-2371.
UAMA Thursday Art Talks: The Retablo of Ciudad Rodrigo — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Presented by Gerry Bates. Alterpiece consists of 26 panels and dates from the 15th century. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 17. 594-5275.
Painted Threads — Blue Raven Art School. This workshop offers an exploration of applying acrylic inks to textiles in an innovative, but easy technique. One silk scarve will be provided. Pre-registration is required. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25. $99. 623-1003.
Arizona Aqueous XXXIII and Mythos — Tubac Center of the Artsc. Arizona Aqueous XXXII, featuring water-based materials on paper and Mythos, featuring the work of Sid Henderson, Elizabeth Frank, Judith Stewart, and Jess Drake. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 18. 398-2371.