All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
COMEDY
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. July 26. Free. 289-8076.
I Mom So Hard — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Comedy show. 8-9:30 p.m. July 26. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. July 27. $8. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Genie Walker — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz vocalist. 6-8 p.m. July 25. Free. 900-7166.
Key Ingredients of African Soul — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Pan-African extravaganza. It is a family-friendly event. 7-10 p.m. July 27. $5. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock & Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. July 25 and Aug. 1. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 25. Free. 207-2429.
Legendary Ladies of Soul — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Gospel, Motown and soul, top hits of Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner and more. 6-8 p.m. July 27. $25. 529-1000.
Your Cheatin' Heart — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute to Hank Williams Sr. 6-8 p.m. July 28. $30. 529-1000.
Heartbreak Hotel — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. The music of Young Elvis from the first part of his career, starting in the mid-50s through the early 60s. 6-8 p.m. July 29. $25. 886-9428.
The Desert Tenors — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Dennis Tamblyn, Matt Holter and Chach Snook are joined by classical soprano Heather Stricker and a full band. 7-9 p.m. July 31. $20. 399-1750.
Homeward Bound A Tribute to Simon and Garfunkel — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. July 31. $30. 825-2818.
DANCING, LESSONS AND PARTIES
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Cost Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. July 25 and Aug. 1. $7. 203-8044.
Land of 1,000 Dances Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jazz-rock and blues. 7-9:30 p.m. July 26. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 27. $3. 791-4865.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 30. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. July 30. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Twist and Shout Dance Party with The Retro Rockets — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Retro Rockets playing a mix of rock and roll hits from the 50s and 60s. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2. $13.50. 529-1000
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Show People — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 25-27, Aug. 1 and 2; 3-5 p.m. July 28. Through Aug. 24. $20. 327-4242.
Identity Crisis — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre at the Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Written by local award-winning playwright, tells the story of a man suffering retrograde amnesia. Without any identity or identification he is sent to a care home where he confronts other residents each suffering their own particular identity crises. Ages 16 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 26 and 27; 2-4 p.m. July 28. Last chance. $20. 780-7476.
Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tabitha discovers a monster living under her bed. So the two team up and travel to Underthebedland to use their creativity and prove that all of us, monsters and humans, are great despite of our differences. 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 28. Through Aug. 4. $10. 327-4242.
Director's Cut - La Ronde — The Screening Room, 127 East Congress. Ten directors, both theater and film, interpret an individual scene from Arthur Schnitzler's La Ronde. Directors include Andrew Baughman, Avai D'Amico, Gabriela de Brequet, Michael Fenlason, Mark Klugheit, Chloe Loos, Alexander Robinson, Nicole Scott, Margaret Smith, and Gretchen Wirges. Ages 21 and up event. 7-9:30 p.m. July 29. $15. 207-9611.