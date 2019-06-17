Go to tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. June 22. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. June 28. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERT
Classical
Michael and Melanie Fan: Violin Duo — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Melanie Olsen and Michael Fan. 6-8 p.m. June 20. Free. 900-7166.
Jazz and world
Live at Lunchtime — Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Grab lunch downtown and listen to some tunes at lunchtime. June 20: Mark Marlatt, June 25: Rudy Cortese, June 27: Mark Marlatt. Noon-1:30 p.m. June 20, 25 and 27. Free. 268-9030.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Relive those rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. June 20 and 27. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Music of The Blues Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall. Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema, tribute concert. 6-8 p.m. June 21. $25. 529-1000.
The New Coolers — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues, soul and Funk. 7-10 p.m. June 21. $5. 207-2429.
Celebrating 60 Years of Motown — The Gaslight Music Hall. Joe Bourne, and his dynamic 9-piece band. 6-8 p.m. June 22. $25. 529-1000.
Motown Magic — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. This show jives through the decades of Motown chart topping hit artists and groups. 7:30-9 p.m. June 22. $30. 825-2818.
Cabaret Boheme’s Anything Goes — Ramada Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St. Big D and the Love Muscles will provide live musical accompaniment to a smorgasbord of modern and retro acts in the traditional Vaudeville style and Tucson’s belly dance troupe, HipNautique. Shows run two hours with a fifteen minute intermission. A cash bar will be open. Ages 18 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 21, 22 and 28. Through June 29. $25. 668-5808.
The King of Pop Resurrected: National Michael Jackson Experience — ASDB Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Las Vegas-style tribute. 7:30-10 p.m. June 22. $20. 1-702-329-2584.
DANCING AND
DANCE LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. June 20 and 27. $7. 203-8044.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 22. $3. 791-4865.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 25. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. June 25. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Dancing in the Streets Dance Party with DayJob — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. DayJob playing classic rock, Motown and a bit of country from the 1960’s on. 7-9:30 p.m. June 28. $12.50. 529-1000.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
Till Death Do Us Part: A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. The price of admission includes a three-course meal served right to your table. Prizes will be awarded to the guests that solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. June 24. $38.95. 529-1000.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
Third Thursday: Yappy Hour — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Themed nights feature different performances, music, and art-making activities, as well as a cash bar and food trucks. Bring your pups, will have signature drinks, dog cocktails, art making for pups, and more. 6-8 p.m. June 20. Free. 624-5019.
S.O.S. Fundraiser: Keep Pets Out of Shelters — The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road. Vegan nacho bar, salsa tasting, raffles, prizes and mingling with other pet lovers. Also, 25% of the bar will be donated. Ages 21 and up. The event benefits No Kill Pima County’s S.O.S. 5-9 p.m. June 21. Free. 477-7401.
Do the Hokie Pokie Petting Zoo — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Visit live animals such as a porcupine and hedgehog. All ages, no registration. 10-11 a.m. June 22. Free. 594-5275.
Family Adventure Hour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A tour of the Presidio grounds, barracks and original foundation ready for adoption, adoption specials. Fill out the adoption application early, and be entered into a raffle for an amazing kitty tree. hermitagecatshelter.org/adoption-form/. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22. Free. 571-7839.
Pets $10 Micro-chipping — Tom Tatro — State Farm Agent office, 4759 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Hosted by No Kill Pima County and Tom Tatro, State Farm agent. No appointment required. No limit. Dogs and cats welcome. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Puppies should not go out in public until their puppy shots have been completed. Noon-2 p.m. June 22. $10. 477-7401.
Canned Food Night — Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St. One free admission per two canned food items donated. Skate rentals are an additional $4. 6-8 p.m. June 26. Free. 449-8336.
Summer Night Market — MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento. Local vendors will be on-site, along with your favorite MSA Annex shops, with extend hours. Beats by DJ Herm, refreshments by Westbound, and art installations that will be set up on site. 6-10 p.m. June 28. Free. 461-1107.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
D&D Beginner’s Campaign — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. No previous experience necessary. Pre-generated characters will be given out to all interested players. Limit 6-7 players. All other participants are welcome to enjoy the other activities and observe the game. This event is ages 12 to 19 only. 2-4 p.m. June 21. Free. 594-5580.
Bubble Extravaganza — Eckstrom Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Help create a bubble wall, make bubble art and even find out what it’s like to be trapped in a bubble. This is a family friendly event for all ages. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 10:30 a.m.-noon. June 22. Free. 594-5285.
You are the DJ! Music Mixing and Beat Making Workshop — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Experienced DJ’s and producers will lead workshop using professional equipment including turntables and samplers. Ages 10-19. 2-4 p.m. June 28. Free. 594-5580.
Summer Camp Showcase — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Come see the final exhibits created by the Summer Camp 2018 groups. Each week, the summer campers created a collaborative installation exhibit and creating artworks around themes. Stop by to see the exhibits and meet the artists. 5-7 p.m. June 28. Free. 624-5019.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre’s Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Oro Valley’s Got Talent Preliminaries — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Come watch as these talented hopefuls perform in the preliminaries of Oro Valley’s Got Talent. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. June 23. $15. 529-1000.
VISUAL ARTS
Jack Dykinga: The Grand Canyon National Park (1919-2019) — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Celebrating 100th anniversary of Grand Canyon National Park with images by photographers Jack Dykinga, William H. Bell, Ansel Adams, Mark Klett, and others. Through Sept. 7. Reception 7-10 p.m. June 22. Free. 624-7370.
WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. June 20. $5. 444-0439.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 21. Free. 628-8533.
Salsa Band — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. June 21 and 28. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. British invasion. 7-11 p.m. June 22. Free. 888-1900.
Connie Brannock’s Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Jazz and funk. 5-7 p.m. June 23. Free. 339-3494.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — The Mint, 3540 E. Grant Road. Americana. 3-4 p.m. June 23. Free. 881-9169.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. June 24. Free. 775-2337.
Paint Night at Copper Brothel Brewery — Copper Brothel Brewery, 3112 AZ-83, Sonoita. Relax, enjoy a pint or glass of wine, paint and create . 6-8 p.m. June 24. $22. 790-1100.