The List for March 19-27

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details. Because of the many cancellations, please call to verify event.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. “Leaky Faucets” performs character based long form improv and Big Daddies (with seven children between them) performs long form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. March 21. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak's Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. March 22. Free. 207-9747.
The Cat Show: A Female Comedy Showcase — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Co-hosted by Roxy Merari and Cindell Hanson, this showcase features an all-female lineup. Autumn Horvat, Jackie Kibler, Steena Salido, Rebecca Tingley, Leslie Barton. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 23. $5. 882-0009.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. March 27. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
UA Wind Symphony — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Dance music from around the world. Conducted by Chad Shoopman, features works by Malcolm Arnold, Alfred Reed and José Pablo Mancayo. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 19. $5. 621-1162.
UA Wind Ensemble & Chamber Winds — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Conducted by Chad Nicholson. George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” for solo piano and Wind Ensemble. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 20. $10. 621-1162.
Tucson Concert Band — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Music of Czechoslovak and Eastern Europe. 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 22. Donations appreciated. 1-913-620-4139.
Elizabeth Field with members of Trio Settecento — St. Philip's In The Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Pre-concert talk begins at 2:30 p.m. 3-5 p.m. March 22. $25. 721-0846.
Narek Arutyunian, clarinet and Steven Beck, piano — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church. Leonard Bernstein, Clarinet Sonata; Elliott Carter, Gra; Copland, Clarinet Sonata; Béla Bartók, Romanian Folk Dances; John Cage, Clarinet Sonata; Paul Schoenfield, Four Souvenirs. 3-5 p.m. March 22. $32. 577-3769.
32nd Annual Schaeffer Memorial Guitar Competition — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Student competition. 4-6 p.m. March 22. $10. 621-1162.
“A Treasury of British Music” Rex Woods, piano and Mary Woods, soprano — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Faculty and alumna. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 25. Free. 621-1655.
Second Annual String Solo Competition — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Halll. Student competition featuring the finalists of the second annual String Solo Competition. 7-9 p.m. March 26. Free. 621-1655.
Bach B-Minor Mass — Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. True Concord Voices and Orchestra. 7-8:30 p.m. March 27. $25. 401-2651.
Turn Up! Multimedia Festival for Equality – Multimedia Concert I — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Multiple lectures, presentations and master classes from leading artists from different fields, different circumstances and different geographic areas, and culminates with two multimedia concerts that include the works of select artists. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 27. Free. 621-1655.
POPULAR, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Kevin Pakulis and His Band — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Americana singer-songwriter with full band. 7:30-10 p.m. March 20. $5. 622-8848.
Hacienda Brothers Honor Chris Gaffney — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza. Ttribute. 7:30-10 p.m. March 21. $10. 622-8848.
Catalinas Community Chorus presents "A Spring Choral Showcase" — Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Miravista Lane, Catalina. Concert of pop standards, classical, easy listening, and light jazz. 3-5 p.m. March 22. $10 in advance; $15 at the door; free for ages 18 and under. 303-6474.
You're the One - Tribute to Blood, Sweat, & Tears — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Charlie Hall. 7:30-9 p.m. March 25. $30. 825-2818.
Kiko Jacome Band — Hotel Congress Plaza. Desert soul and rock. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 27. $5. 622-8848.
DANCE
Stevie Eller Dance Theatre Tour — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Tour begins with an observation of a ballet class in our flagship dance studio. Guests will watch aspiring young dancers hone their skills, then get a behind-the-scenes look backstage. Highlights will include a peek at the costume shop, the technical production shop, and a chance to step out on stage and experience the theatre from the dancers' point of view. RSVP required. Guests under 18 require an accompanying adult. 10-11:30 a.m. March 25. Free. 621-5130.
FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Tucson Jet Rally — TIMPA model airplane flying field, 3250 N. Reservation Road, Marana. Radio control model jets. Both scale and sport jets powered by gas and electric turbines. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19-21. $5. 744-0633.
Gather A Vintage Market — 657 W. St. Mary's Road, 657 W. St. Mary's Road. Antique and vintage items for the home and garden. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 19-21; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 22. Free. 878-7215.
Asian Lantern Festival — Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. Asian-inspired entertainment, cuisine, and culture. 6-9 p.m. Mar 19-29. $18. 791-4760.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $12. 762-5652.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. March 20. $9. 762-5652.
City of Fun Carnival — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Rides, food wagons and game booths. Rides accept 2 to 4 tickets. 5-11 p.m. March 20, 27; 5-10 p.m. March 25, 26; 1-11 p.m. March 21, 22, 28, 29. $30 for unlimited rides; 1 for $1.50; 10 for $12; 20 for $20. 572-1122.
Horses and Hope — Agape Acres, 37603 S. Staghorn Lane, Marana. 9 a.m.-noon: Old west gunfight, pony rides, face painting, snow cones, farm games, family pictures, hayrides, free activity stations for the kids and much more. 6:30-10 p.m. home style country dinner, custom mocktails, silent auction and live country music. 9 a.m.-noon and 6:30-10 p.m. March 21. $5. 1-972-832-3226.
Knife Skills Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. In this hands-on class you’ll hone basic knife skills and practice the fundamental cuts-mince, dice, brunoise, bâtonnet and julienne. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21. $55. 621-0921.
Beer + Bikes — Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin Ste 160. Meet at Button Brew House at 11am. Cyclists will ride on the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food truck fare. 11 a.m.-noon. March 21. Free. 268-8543.
Family Show — Bookmans Northwest, 3733 W. Ina Road. Ron Pandy brings his family show with enlightening and humorous songs that mirror our childhood. 11 a.m.-noon. March 21. Free. 579-0303.
2nd Annual March Hoppiness — Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin Suite 160. Stainless steel mug and three pours. Noon-5 p.m. March 21. $35. 268-8543.
The Underwater Bubble Show — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Follow your dreams and indulge your inner child as you explore the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia and all its beautiful sea creatures in The Underwater Bubble Show. Bring the family and meet Mr. B along with his underwater inhabitants of seahorses, dragon fish, starfish and mermaids, as you take an imaginary journey through the deep blue sea. 3-5 p.m. March 22. $24. 621-3341.
Fantastic Fungi Day — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Screening and on-screen question and answer with "Fantastic Fungi director Louie Schwartzberg. 7:30-9 p.m. March 26. $12. 322-5638.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. March 27. $9. 762-5652.
STEAM Night — San Miguel High School, 6601 S. San Fernando Road. Activities provided by community partners: UA Astronomy Club, Tucson Museum of Art, Texas Instruments and more. Participate in STEAM fun: puzzles, games, giant bubbles, art projects, telescopes, coding, ice cream, building towers, flying a drone, launching a rocket and microscopes. 5-8 p.m. March 27. Free. 294-6403.
KIDS STUFF
Wild Animals and Cartooning: Spring Break Kids Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. March 17: Take a walk on the Wild Side as we explore wild animals; March 19: Comic Strip Cartooning. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mar 17 and 19. $40. 790-1100.
Wild and Wacky Puppet Workshop — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Ages 6 and up. Tickets available at 1 p.m. 2-3 p.m. March 20. Free. 594-5200.
Teen Game Day — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Wii games, card games, and board games like Harry Potter Uno and Apples to Apples. Geared toward Tweens and Teens ages 11-19. Snacks will be provided. 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 20. Free. 594-5305.
Code Club — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Learn to make video games, apps, and more! We'll be learning to code in Scratch, HTML, CSS, and Python. We meet every week and learn to code together! You are welcome to bring your own laptop or tablet. For ages 8 to 18. 3:15-4:15 p.m. March 25. Free. 534-5420.
NIGHTLIFE
Velocity — The Hideout Saloon (East Side), 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. Classic rock. 8-11:45 p.m. March 21. Free. 751-2222.
Sunday Blues and BBQ: Guitar Rumble — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Local guitar players. 4:30-7 p.m. March 22. $5. 622-8848.
20th Annual Zin, Blues & BBQ — Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol. BBQ, over 35 varieties of Zinfandel for tasting and live music. 5-8 p.m. March 22. $69 per adult with alcohol; $49 per adult without alcohol. 529-3500.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. March 23. Free. 775-2337.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided birding walk at the newly restored pond to see woodpeckers, raptors, songbirds, and more. Loaner binoculars available. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. March 19, 26. $5. 615-7855.
Geology "402" Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. March 19, 26. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger's Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. March 19-21, 27. 733-5153.
Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Daily. 377-5060.
The Blooming Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger in the Pollinator Plaza to explore this year's desert bloom and some of the critters responsible for helping. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. March 19, 26; 1-1:30 p.m. March 22. 733-5153.
Living With Giants — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A biologist explains how the saguaro provides shelter and substance for wildlife; when it flowers; its growth patterns; and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. Wheelchair accessible. 11:15 a.m.- noon. March 19 and 26. 733-5158.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. Join a naturalist as we explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. What strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. 2:15-4:15 p.m. March 19 and 26. 733-5158.
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West. When competition and cooperation vie for attention in the Sonoran Desert, the result is an intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. Wheelchair accessible. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 21, 23; 3:15-4 p.m. March 19, 26. 733-5158.
Hike Enchanted Hills — Tucson Mountain Park, 36th Street Trailhead, 3280 W. 36th St. Join a naturalist guided hike along Pima County’s Enchanted Hills Trail System. During a 2-3 mile, easy to moderate level hike, we explore the natural history and adaptations of Sonoran Desert plants and wildlife. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required, pima.gov/nrpr. 8-11 a.m. March 20. $5. 724-5375.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 9:30-11 a.m. March 20, 25, 27. $5. 724-5375.
Mountain Lions: Beyond the Myth — Saguaro National Park West. Misunderstood, maligned, and nearly eradicated by settlers, the mountain lion remains threatened by human encroachment. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11 a.m. March 20. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.- noon. March 20, 27. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Nursery — Saguaro National Park East. Take a stroll along a trail to see the next generation of young saguaros and the gradual renewal of the Cactus Forest. Trail has a packed dirt surface suitable for wheelchair use. 2-3:30 p.m. March 20 and 27. $25 per car park fee. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden at Saguaro National Park East. 3-3:30 p.m. March 20, 27. 733-5153.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch. Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring your flashlight and lawn chair. Weather permitting. All ages welcome. 6-9 p.m. March 20. 724-5375.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations are required. 7-9 p.m. March 20. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 7-11 a.m. March 21. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and waterfowl on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch. All ages welcome. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr. 8-10 a.m. March 21. $5. 724-5375.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21. $25. 377-5060.
History Hike: Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In-Balance Ranch Road, Huachuca City. A docent from Friends of the San Pedro River will lead a three mile walk over trails and uneven ground and a gradual uphill area on the return walk. 9-11 a.m. March 21. 459-2555.
Nature Walk Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary — Arthur Pack Regional Park,, 9101 N. Thornydale Road. Enjoy a naturalist-guided walk through Sonoran Desert habitat on mostly-level trails and learn about the diverse plants and wildlife that inhabit the area. All ages welcome. Online registration required, pima.gov/nrpr. 9-11:30 a.m. March 21. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Excursion Through the Saguaros — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park ranger on a narrated tour of the Bajada Loop Drive and learn about some of the amazing geology and history of the Western District of Saguaro National Park. Reservations required. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 21, 27. 733-5158.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. 9:45-11:45 a.m. March 21. 733-5158.
Branch Out — Saguaro National Park Easti. Learn about the important tree species found in Saguaro National Park and how they have adapted to life in the desert. Accessible program. 2-2:30 p.m. March 21. 733-5153.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. Take a walk in our Cactus Garden Walk to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 11:15 a.m.- noon. March 22; 2:15-3 p.m. March 21. 733-5158.
Santa Cruz River Guided Hike — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Ranger-guided walk through nature and history along the Anza Trail. A 4 miles one-way, ride back to Tumacácori provided. Bring layers, water,snacks, and suitable footwear for all trail conditions. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 22. 377-5060.
Marvelous Mimicry — Saguaro National Park West. Learn all about the optical illusion that is mimicry and adaptation, of which has helped shape some of the life in the Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 2:15-2:45 p.m. March 1, 8, 14, 15, 22, 28, 30. 733-5158.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. Learn how you can incorporate prickly pear into your diet. A live cooking demonstration will show you how to prepare and cook prickly pear. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-3:45 p.m. March 22. 733-5158.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this 2-hour, 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. March 23, 24. $25 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Mountains and Deserts, Saguaro National Park Has It All! — Saguaro National Park East. Join a naturalist on this 2-mile hike to compare and contrast our mountain and desert ecosystems. Meet at the Visitor Center to caravan to the Loma Alta Trailhead. Comfortable walking shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 23. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
The Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise — Saguaro National Park East. Come discover what happened when one of the park’s research desert tortoises decided to break the rules and see the world, with a little help from some friends. Family friendly 30 minute talk by a park volunteer in the Visitor Center theater. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. March 23. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 25; 2:15-3 p.m. March 23. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. March 23. 733-5153.
Picture This Life Through A Different Lens — Saguaro National Park West. Interactive photography program; designed to present the basics of photography while envoking emotional connections with the desert. 3:15-4 p.m. March 23, 24. 733-5158.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. Trek along (2.5 miles) an arroyo as the setting sun magically silhouettes the Southwest's most famous icon, the giant saguaro. This walk goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trialhead. 4-6:30 p.m. March 23. 733-5158.
Birding KERP — Sam Lena Park/KERP, 3400 S. Country Club Road. Take a stroll with birding expert Jeff Babson to spot wetland and desert birds in the urban habitats of Kino Environmental Restoration Project (KERP) at Sam Lena Park. All ages welcome. Online registration required, pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. March 24. $5. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Geology "401" Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. March 24. 749-8700.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. March 24. 733-5153.
Cactus and Cattle — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger on this 2-mile hike to discuss how the climate and history of land use at Saguaro National Park have shaped the ecosystem. See how recovery is going and what is facing the park today. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 24. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. Hear some astonishing reasons about why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 24. 733-5158.
Birds! Birds! Birds! — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to explore the variety of birds that call this desert home. 2-2:45 p.m. March 24. 733-5153.
Climate Change — Saguaro National Park West. Rising global temperatures, melting glaciers, rising sea levels. What are the connections? Join us as we discuss the evidence and uncertainties of climate change. Wheelchair accessible. 2:15-2:45 p.m. March 24. 733-5158.
Experience the Night — Tumacácori National Historical Park. Late hours allow visitors to experience Tumacácori by moonlight. Optional guided lantern tour begins at 6:30 p.m. 5-8:30 p.m. March 24. Free. 377-5060.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 25. 749-8700.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. This presentation in the park theater explores the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10:15 a.m. March 25. 733-5153.
Desert Discovery Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists on this 2-mile, 2-hour hike to discover what's out there in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. March 25. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 10:15-11 a.m. March 25. 733-5158.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. March 25. 749-8700.
What's New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:45 a.m. March 25. 733-5153.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East. Almost everybody knows the giant saguaro: the world’s most famous cactus. But what about the other members of the Cactus Family and another group of champion desert-dwellers, the agaves and yuccas? Join us for an introduction to these aces of aridity. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:30 p.m. March 25. 733-5153.
It Takes a Community to Raise a Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Come explore the life of the saguaro, from seed to death, in this 30 minute presentation. Discover how the saguaro and other desert life are closely connected. Accessible program. 2-2:45 p.m. March 25. 733-5153.
Raptors — Saguaro National Park West. Learn more about raptors, top predators of the avian world, who either live here year-round, or migrate through the area. 2:15-2:45 p.m. March 25. 733-5158.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West. Come to a short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 3:15-4 p.m. March 25. 733-5158.
A Long Time In The Making — Saguaro National Park West. Come and discover the connections between the cultural, economic, and geologic histories of Saguaro National Park West with a park naturalist. Meet at Sus Picnic Area by 11 a.m. 11 a.m.-noon. March 26. 733-5158.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. March 26. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. Stroll the Cactus Garden and identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. March 27. 733-5158.
Wondering About the Wild Things — Historic Canoa Ranch. Naturalist Jeff Babson shares “Southern Arizona’s Spring Wildflowers” in a short talk followed by a question and answer session on any nature subject that crosses your mind. Please bring a lawn chair. All ages welcome. Online registration required, pima.gov/nrpr. 6-8 p.m. March 27. $5. 724-5375.
SOCIAL DANCE
All-Levels Belly Dance Class — Xanadu Dance Studio, 2408 N. Loretta Drive. All-levels class to learn and improve on technique and work towards linking movements together into smooth combinations. Ages 16 and up. 6-7 p.m. March 24, 25; 5-6 p.m. March 25; noon-1 p.m. March 21. $12. 261-0216.
All-Levels Belly Dance — Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave. All-levels class. Ages 16 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 21. $12. 261-0216.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Live music. Requires City of Tucson Recreation Center Pass or Daily Activity Fee plus $4. Singles welcome. 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 21. $4. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers. Dance lesson at 6:40 p.m. 6:30-10 p.m. March 21. $10. 762-6707.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-11 p.m. open dancing. 8-11 p.m. March 21. $5. 603-8043.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $4 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. March 24. $4. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
Radiant Vermin — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, is a provocative satire about consumerism, gentrification, and inequality. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 19-21 and 26-28; 3-5 p.m. March 22. $20. 327-4242.
The Legend of Georgia McBride — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. A theatrical cornucopia of camp, country music, drag, domestic dilemmas, and larger-than-life divas awaits you. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 19-21, 25-28; 2-4 p.m. March 21, 22, 25, 26 and 28. $25. 622-2823.
The Two Gentlemen of Verona — Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. ‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona‘ is one of Shakespeare’s earliest plays, his first comedy and also one of the most rarely performed plays in the canon. Best friends Valentine and Proteus embark on different paths in life only to run into each other again when they both fall in love with the same woman. 1:30 pm to 3:15 pm on Mar 21, 22, 28, 29; 7:30-9:15 p.m. Mar 19-21, 26-29. $32. 621-1162. Gregory Knopf.
The Women of Lockerbie — St. Francis in the Foothills Theatre, 4625 E. River Road. A grieving American mother roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, looking for her son, lost in the crash of Pan Am 103. Loosely inspired by a true story and written in the structure of a Greek tragedy, it is a poetic drama about the triumph of love over hate and the power of public grief. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 20 and 21. $15. 401-3626.
A Bronx Tale — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Ages 12 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. March 24-26; 8-10:30 p.m. March 27 and 28; 2-4:30 p.m. March 28; 1-3:30 p.m. March 29. $12. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.
Something Something Theatre: 'The Aliens' by Annie Baker — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington St. A teenager gets lessons in life, loss, music and poetry from a couple of wise fools. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 26-27. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre.
The Aliens by Annie Baker — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington St. By Annie Baker, directed by Joan O'Dwyer. Two angry young men sit behind a Vermont coffee shop and discuss music and Bukowski. When a lonely high-school student arrives on the scene, they decide to teach him everything they know. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 26, 27. $25. 468-6111.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Wonderment and Beauty Art Reception — YWCA of Southern Arizona, 525 N. Bonita Ave. Liz Vaughn, Regina Lord and Annalisa Loevenguth. DJ Buttafly will spin tunes and refreshments will be served. 5-7 p.m. March 19. 884-7810.
Board Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose your design and we will provide the stencil. Ages 15 and up. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have custom stencils available. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 19. $25. 790-1100.
Ranch House Gallery — Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Watercolor Oasis: With the goal to inspire others to explore the raw beauty of nature, artist Teressa Jackson captures the charm and color of the desert experience through stylized realism. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mar 21, 22, 25-2. Through April 22. 615-7855.
Spring Cleaning Sale- Seconds and Overlooked Treasures — Chris Bubany and Friends Gallery, 6538 E. Tanque Verde. Save on handmade works of art with minor imperfections and perfect pieces that the artists want to offer at a reduced price. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21. 885-1966.
Planter Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson, 5870 E. Broadway #268. Class is $10 which includes small flower pot with tray, instruction and the studio fee. For teenagers and adults. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 26. 790-1100.
Cuerda Seca Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson, 5870 E. Broadway #268. Learn cuerda seca with Carly Quinn tiles. It's easy, relaxing and beautiful. Staff will instruct and guide you. For teens and adults. 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 27. $25. 790-1100.
Women Artists of the West: 50th anniversary national exhibit — Sellers West Fine Art Gallery, 6420 N. Campbell Ave. 2-D and 3-D works art from over 120 women artists from across the United States, Canada and Australia will be on display. 5-7 p.m. March 27. 299-2607.