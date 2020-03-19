The List for March 19-27

House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. “Leaky Faucets” performs character based long form improv and Big Daddies (with seven children between them) performs long form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. March 21. $8. 289-8076.

A Bronx Tale — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Ages 12 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. March 24-26; 8-10:30 p.m. March 27 and 28; 2-4:30 p.m. March 28; 1-3:30 p.m. March 29. $12. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.

Something Something Theatre: 'The Aliens' by Annie Baker — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington St. A teenager gets lessons in life, loss, music and poetry from a couple of wise fools. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 26-27. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre.