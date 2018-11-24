Go to tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Nov. 30. Free. 289-8076.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
The Estrogen Hour: Sleighed — Laff's Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. Nancy Stanley hosts and leads a line-up of stand-up virgins and veterans. Tickets and raffle proceeds go 100 percent to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. 21 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2. $15. 245-5236.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Dec. 1. $8. 289-8076.
CONCERT
Classical
Pima Music: Wind Ensemble — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Classics for full band, small wind and percussion ensembles and soloists. Directed by Mark Nelson. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $6. 206-6986.
UA Wind Ensemble — UA Crowder Hall, Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Will highlight the connections of music with dance and movement, featuring beautiful modern works for winds, brass and percussion. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $10. 621-1162.
Classical Music of India Concert — Tucson Osteopathic Medical Foundation, 3182 N. Swan Road. Music of India, featuring Taro Terahara on bansuri, the bamboo flute, and Ty Burhoe on tabla, the melodic drums of North India. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30. $25. 390-9161.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — UA Crowder Hall, Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $5. 621-1162.
Performance of “Cyclic” with Ron Athey, Cassils, and Arshia Haq — Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road, Oracle. Durational performance will express sublime and profane modes of devotion. The artists will bring their creative forces together for a performance that evokes iconography of age-old faiths and the present-day powers that be. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $20; $75 VIP includes pre-show cocktails, performance, dance party after. 624-5019.
Concert by Civic Orchestra of Tucson: "Made in America" — Composers Aaron Copland and Howard Hanson, and be introduced to Phoenix's Ron Nelson and the late Ellsworth Milburn, friend and colleague of Maestro Bontrager. The Civic Orchestra of Tucson is a 75-member, all-volunteer community orchestra. Free. 730-3371.
- Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 1.
- Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road.3-5 p.m. Dec. 2.
Pima Music: Orchestra — Pima Community College Center for the Arts. Classical repertoire for orchestra with students and community adults. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $6. 206-6986.
Balinese Gamelan Dewi Malam — Galactic Center, 35 E. Toole Ave. Balinese gamelan is steeped in ritual and symbolism, from the offerings of holy water and incense at every performance to the duality of interlocking parts that characterize gamelan music, and the gongs that symbolize death and rebirth. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $15. 884-0874.
Pima Music: Chorale and College Singers — Pima Community College Center for the Arts. Under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Ng. Selections for a large mixed-voice choir and a more select mixed-voice a cappella choir. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. $6. 206-6986.
Sons of Orpheus Holiday Concert — Tucson Estates Multi-Purpose Hall, 5900 W. Western Way Cir. An eclectic blend of sacred, classical, popular and fun Christmas, Chanukah and Holiday favorites. Featured soloist and guest artist and musician; include talented university and high school student performers. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. $7. 883-1440.
The Aulos Ensemble: Joyeux Noel — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Church motets to street corner carols. French works from the Baroque period some relating to the season and some radiating high spirits of the season. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 2. $25. 326-0803.
Moye Chen, piano — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. Internationally pianist Moye Chen. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 2. $35. 1-623-295-9677.
Messiah Sing -In — Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. The audience is the chorus accompanied by an orchestra led by Ellior Jones. Christmas carols and Handel's Messiah. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Donations appreciated. 296-8501.
True Concord Voices & Orchestra Presents Handel's Messiah — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, Saddle Brooke. Christmas portion and Hallelujah Chorus. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6. $30. 825-2818.
UA Faculty-Staff Choir Winter Concert — Holsclaw Hall, UA Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Mixed voice choir and small groups with wide range of choral selections, including classical, popular and festive selections. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 621-6107.
Arizona Repertory Singers Winter Concerts — Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road. Choral music by Thomas Juneau, Fahad Siadot, and Jonathan Dove. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7. $20. 490-9057.
Christa Rakich, organ — St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road. Rakich performs on the Paul Fritts organ. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7. $15. 296-0791.
Jazz and world
Gabriel Ayala Quintet — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Jazz and flamenco guitarist. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 30. $10 in advance; $15 day of. 207-2429.
YO Music from the Heart of Japan and the Spirit of India — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Ancient traditions of Japan and India. Yutaka Oyama on Shamisen, virtuoso Akihisa Kominato on Shakuhachi (bamboo flute) and Ty Burhoe on tabla. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1. $20. 399-1750.
My Bloom with Sharman Nittoli — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. An original collection of songs and stories about her journey to a rewarding, fulfilling life. Reservations suggested. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Donations accepted. 1-973-856-1392.
Jazz Guild Jam — The Jazz Guild of Tucson, 35 E. Toole Ave. Proceeds benefit Pay it Forward Tucson. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. $10. 661-6505.
Baracutanga Dance Extravaganza — Monterey Court. A seven-piece band representing four different countries (Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, USA) that prides itself on arranging traditional South American rhythms in new and interesting ways. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 7. $15. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
Joe Bourne: The music of Lou Rawls and Sam Cook — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. 399-1750.
An evening with Bruce Hornsby — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $34-$84. 547-3040.
Jammin' at the Lowe House — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Musicians, singers, writers, beginners or advanced and have an instrument. Gathering to meet, collaborate and jam. Register on Facebook by clicking on Events on the left side at facebook.com/TubacLoweHouseArtistsResidency/. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 1-973-856-1392.
Peter, Paul and Mary Christmas Experience, with Rick Doughtery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Folk. 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1. $25. 529-1000.
So This is Christmas - A Holiday Spectacular — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Songs, Christmas trees and real snowfall. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3. $30. 825-2818.
Nick McBlaine and Log Train — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk guitarist and fiddler. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Free. 207-2429.
Doing It Right: The Metros Band — CPAC. Soul, jazz, rock and R&B. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5. $15. 399-1750.
Paul Green & the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court. Blues and jazz. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. 207-2429.
First Friday Music with Paul Charles — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Piedmont-style country blues and traditional folk music. 1-2 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 594-5295.
Beatles for Sale: Lennon and McCartney Revisited — Community Performance and Art Center. Reincarnated performance of what the Beatles actually did live. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7. $25. 399-1750.
Trace Bundy the Acoustic Ninja — Fox Tucson Theatre. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $27-$47. 547-3040.
DANCE
Pima Dance: Signature Selections — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Nolan Kubota, director. The dynamic contemporary dance concert highlights diverse choreographic elements and music styles. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8; 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $10. 206-6986. pima.edu.
DANCING AND LESSONS
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Singles and couples welcomed. First visit free. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $7. 885-6833.
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec 6. $7. 203-8044.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $12.50. 529-1000.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 888-3910.
Dance Club Monthly Dance — Canoa Hills Social Center, 3660 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. Tom Patrick Band. Light snacks, soda, set-ups, ice, glasses and water provided. You are invited to BYOB. Casual to dressy dance attire. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $12. 625-3488.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Footloose Dance Party: 80's and Gentlemen — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. New wave, rock and pop hits. 80s attire is encouraged. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $12.50. 529-1000.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Comedy musical murder mystery and four course meal. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3. $39. 529-1000.
FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Lights of the World Tucson — Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Over 45 displays, six million lights, and free carnival rides. 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Through Jan. 2. $24.99. 1-602-252-6771.
"A Fist Full of Christmas" Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Pinnacle Peak Pistoleros wild west show about the magic of Christmas. Family friendly. 7-7:30 and 8-8:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1, 2, 5-7. Through Jan. 6. $5. 398-5618.
Holiday Open House — La Plaza Shoppes, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. La Plaza Shoppes are extending their hours. Live music, twinkling lights, sweets and savories. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 722-4412.
Boy Scout Troop 770 Christmas Tree Sale — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. A nice selection of beautiful trees offered at varying prices. Proceeds benefit American Legion Post 109 sponsored Boy Scout Troop 770's numerous scouting endeavors including sending these fine young Americans to summer camp. 2-8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7; Noon-6 p.m. Dec. 2; 8-10 p.m. Dec. 1. Through Dec. 23. $100. 484-4340.
Holiday Nights — Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Stroll along paths garlanded with over a million twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the Gardens. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7. Through Dec. 15. $16. 742-4655.
Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show — La Paloma, 8140 E. Golf Links Road. Handmade holiday crafts, wood and metal art, quilts, jewelry, baked goods and more. Over 50 vendors in an indoor venue. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 275-8201.
Nordic Fair — Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St. Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and Finnish clubs and individual vendors selling ethnic foods, baked goods, Scandinavian crafts and collectibles. Folk dancers and musicians. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 834-4359.
CULTIVATE Tucson 2018 Holiday Pop-Up Market — All Saints Building, 415 S. Sixth Ave. Shop local to meet Tucson’s independent designers, makers and shops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 1-480-216-5400.
Healing Fair — United Fellowship Chapel, 4718 E. Hawthorne St. Over a dozen healing modalities from different healers. Energy Healing, Reiki, Iridology, Thought Field Therapy, Crystals, St. John of God Bed, and more. $10 for a 15-minute healing. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1. 603-0407.
Shop Local Mingle & Jingle — The Copper Room a Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way. Meet, greet and shop with local businesses, vendors and artisans. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 791-4161.
Tamale Festival — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tamale contest, local entertainment, food vendors, artisan vendors, farmers market and family fun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 324-9241.
Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run — The Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road. This is a non-timed 5K/1K run that you can run or walk. No pets. 8-10 a.m. Dec. 2. $20. 299-3000, Ext. 251.
Arizona National Guard Muster and Family Expo — Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way. Honoring the service and sacrifice of all Arizona veterans and pay tribute to the 100-year anniversary of the end of WWI. Includes a vendor expo, live music, food trucks, a 150 car and motorcycle show, military static displays, and a flyover by our very own Arizona Air National Guard. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 1-602-267-2555.
Party with the Pets — Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. PACC is thanking voters for making the new building possible. Come see the improvements your tax dollars made. Glitter tattoos, rock painting, make treats and toys for pets, petting zoo, music, giveaways, games, behind the scenes tours and adoptable pets. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 724-5900.
Sips for SavetheSaveable.com — Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 155. Sample five Arizona wines with snacks to raise funds for Save the Saveable. Ages 21 and up. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 2. $25. 329-8595. eventbrite.com.
Feliz NaviDog — Martin Drug Co., 300 E. Congress St. Are you on the naughty list? Celebrate with HSSA with grown-up fun for you and your dog. Get your photo with Bad Santa, drink specials, spiked hot chocolate and watch "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 321-3704.
Messiah Sing -In — Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. The audience is the chorus accompanied by an orchestra led by Ellior Jones. Christmas carols and Handel's Messiah. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Donations appreciated. 296-8501.
So This is Christmas: A Holiday Spectacular — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Songs, Christmas trees and real snowfall. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3. $30. 825-2818.
Under the Streetlamp — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Favorite holiday tunes plus songs from the American Radio Songbook. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $49-$89.50. 547-3040.
Vista's Walk to Bethlehem — Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Miravista Lane. Celebrate the meaning of Christmas. Visit vistaumc.org for reservations. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5-7. Free. 825-1985.
Luminaria Nights — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. La Cocina and Old Town Artisans will stay open late for dinner and shopping. 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $5. 837-8119.
KIDS STUFF
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay and hang out. Parents must register in advance. Ages 5-12. 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 1. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Letters to Santa — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. Craft materials provided to write a letter to Santa. All ages. Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 748-9555.
Science Saturday: Stomp Rockets — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Make a stomp rockets and use the power of air to launch rockets. Ages 6 and up. Tickets will be available one hour before event. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 594-5200.
Sign and Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library. A Storytime that incorporates a beautiful visual language to help support and enhance a child's learning process. 10:30-11 a.m. Dec. 7. Free. 594-5200.
Gingerbread Man: Puppet Show — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. The Gingerbread Man meets lots of critters on his adventure through the Sonoran desert-and many ridiculous antics ensue. Tickets will be available one hour before event. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 594-5200.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299.
NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Carl Cherry, Tyrone Williams and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Free. 628-8533.
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Fee includes studio fee, glazing and firing of pottery. Pottery purchase of choice at event. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 30. $10. 790-1100.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. $5. 444-0439.
Frank and Friends — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Rock. Reservations suggested. Frank Manhardt and Rich Katz. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 1. $5. 207-2429.
Mushroom Man — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock cover band. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 1. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Dec. 3. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quartet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz and R&B. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Free. 628-8533.
Wendigo Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country ranging from 60s through 90s. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 7. Free. 887-9027.
OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. 749-8700.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1 and 5-7. 955-5200.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Come to a short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit the desert. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Nov. 29 and 30. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. A guided hike through the saguaro National Park landscape, focused on the people who came before to use the resources of this place for their livelihood. Suitable footwear and water required. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 29. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin an exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 2-3:15 p.m. Nov. 30. 733-5153.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. See a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 1. 724-5220.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Dec. 1 and 2. 377-5060.
History Hike — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In Balance Ranch Road, Sierra Vista. Hike led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Learn about the Presidio and what happened there to make the Spanish abandon the fort in 1780. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1. 459-2555.
Ironwood Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. A naturalist-guided walk on mostly-level trails in prime Sonoran Desert habitat and learn about the plants and wildlife that inhabit the area. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 1. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 1. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Hike the Living River — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Branch Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided hike along the flowing Santa Cruz River and discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Online registration required. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 2. $5. 724-5375.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. 664-4133.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 4. 749-8700.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. A walking tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Online registration required. 10 and 11 a.m. Dec. 4. 724-5220.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A 5 mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail extends through Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 5. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 5. 749-8700.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures. Online registration required. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 5. Donation accepted. 724-5220.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 5. 459-2555.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars available. Reservations required. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6. 733-5153.
Birding — Tucson Mountain Park- Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Join us for a guided walk through ironwood-saguaro habitat looking for Sonoran Desert resident birds. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Dec. 7. 724-5375.
Gentle Nature Walk — Sabino Canyon. Leisurely walk-n-learn led by a Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist. 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. 749-8700.
THEATER
SCROOGE! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Jingle Bell Rockin' Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Belting along to your favorite holiday hits with our all-star cast of singers and our amazing 7-piece GMH Showband. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 2, 5, 6; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Through Dec. 24. $21.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Snoopy!!! — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz. A sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 6, 7;3-5 p.m. Dec. 2. Through Dec. 29. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Inspecting Carol by Daniel J. Sullivan — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Through Dec. 23. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
Arizona Repertory Theatre The Cripple of Inishmaan — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Off the west coast of Ireland, on the remote Island of Inishmaan, word arrives that a Hollywood film is to be shot on a neighboring island. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young “Cripple Billy,” an orphan in search of escape from the oppression of his daily life. Last chance. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 2; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. $17-$28. 621-1162. Pat Engels & Richard Medland.
Oklahoma! — Rincon University High School Auditorium, 421 N. Arcadia Ave. The 75th anniversary of this show about love in the old west. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. $10. 837-9931.
Mamma Mia: The Broadway Musical - LIVE — The Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. A girl with three possible fathers... and one hopeful groom. Mix in 27 classic ABBA songs (including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Take a Chance on Me) - lots of over the top disco-licious costumes, rock concert lights and sound. Last chance. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 1; 2:30-5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2. $20-$35. 882-6574. arizonaonstage.org.
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 329. Presented as a 1940’s-style radio drama. A young girl, Virginia, writes a letter to the editor of the New York Sun if there is a Santa Claus and Ed Mitchell, the editor, assigns Frank Church, a reporter on the verge of self destruction the task of answering Virginia's question. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2; 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1. Through Dec. 9. $17. 888-0509. arizonarosetheatre.com.
The Music Man — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The irresistible musical tribute to the power of make-believe. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 1, 4-7; 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Through Dec. 30. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
Tis The Season, A Winter Holiday Concert — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Amberlee Harrington and the Desert Melodies with holiday classics. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. $10. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org. Presented by The Community Players.
Tony Kushner's "The Illusion": A Staged Reading — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. A staged reading. A father goes to a magician to find out about the son he disowned years before. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. $17. 551-2053. theroguetheatre.org.
Waitress — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. Ages 13 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 4-6. Through Dec. 9. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
Shakespeare’s Hamlet — Rincon / University High School, 420 N. Arcadia Blvd. Student performance. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5, 6 and 8. $5. 232-5833.
Coney Island Christmas — Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. A young Jewish girl in the 1930's is cast as Jesus in her school's Christmas play. The ensuing comedy, and family drama, create a heartwarming tale that is sure to entertain all audiences. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8. $8. 579-4449.
Cloud Soup by Wolfe Bowart — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A tailor who discovers that the adventure he longs for lies at his feet, in his pile of laundry. The tailor’s humble shop becomes an undiscovered world as fabrics magically morph, found objects transform into curious beings and puffs of steam remind us of a time when we saw faces in the clouds. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7. Through Jan. 11. $12-$28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Constellations — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Man meets woman. Maybe they fall in love, maybe they don’t, and maybe every possibility happens in every possible universe. A dreamlike story of love and quantum physics. 7:30-9:30 Dec. 6,7. Through Dec. 23. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com.
A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Show audiences enjoy free admission to the Dickens Festival. Explore the merry old streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians, carolers, scrumptious food, treats, and roaming Victorian era characters. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 7. Through Dec. 16. $20. 319-0400. arts-express.org.
Spring Awakening Concert for Planned Parenthood — YWCA, 525 N. Bonita Ave. Concert version of the full score of the rock musical. The musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of teenage sexuality. Fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting Planned Parent of Arizona. Call for reservations. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. $25 suggested donation. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org. Winding Road Theater Ensemble and YWCA.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Works on Paper Art Exhibit by Nancy Drigotas — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. An abstract look at nature and the universe on paper from paintings and monotypes. Dec. 1-31. 594-5275.
Artists’ Books: Focus on Photography — The University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Poetry and photographs on various subjects. Dec. 7-Feb. 16. 626-3765.
Et Cetera
Lecture with Cassils — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Cassils will discuss their artistic practice and upcoming performance with MOCA. 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 29. 624-5019.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Explanations of tools, materials, and techniques. Bring collage materials including photographs and 2 dimensional personal keepsakes. All other materials will be provided. Lunch is not included. Pre-registration required. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30. $145. 623-1003.
Creative Bead Workshop — Blue Raven Art School. Create or repair your jewelry with teacher assistance. Pre-registration required. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 1. $40. 982-2596.
Japanese-Style Gift Wrapping Workshop — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Learn to wrap using furoshiki, colorful and elaborately knotted squares of printed cotton cloth. Cost includes all materials. Email yume.gardens@gmail.com to RSVP. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 1. $25. 303-3945.
Getting Acquainted with Watercolor — TPS Art Center, 2447 N. Los Altos. Explore the attributes of watercolor paints with Stacy Egan. Ages 16 and up. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15. $130. 477-7035.
GPD Toy Train Museum Holiday Open House — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Indoor and outdoor toy train layouts. Nine unique layouts, educational trains exhibits including a caboose and a kid operated "Thomas the Tank Engine" layout. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. 888-2222.
LGBTQ: A History in Arizona — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Multi-media presentation with music, video clips, still photos and Marshall Shore storytelling. 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. 594-5305.
Holiday Art Walk benefitting Pima Animal Care Center — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Shop hand-curated southwest gifts, ornaments and décor. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. 615-3001.
Make 'n Take: Double Stranded Bracelet with Vivian Enos — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Create a bone bracelet to take home. Call to register. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. 594-5285.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. University of Arizona art docent Tammy Bearden discusses surrealism. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 7. 594-5420.
Holiday Gala: Pottery Show and Sale — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, Studio & School, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Faculty/student show and sale of fine functional pottery and one-of-a-kind art work. Refreshments and music. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7. 1-917-705-3803.