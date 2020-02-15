You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Loaded Dawg

The Loaded Dawg

Food truck

History: Passed an inspection in 2018. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 19.

What the inspector saw: Net bag of onions on floor of cart, hand-wash sink not functional, no food thermometer available, no certified food protection manager certificate posted.

Follow up: Results of a follow-up inspection were unavailable before deadline.

Comment: Unable to reach anyone for comment

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News