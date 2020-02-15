The Loaded Dawg

Food truck

History: Passed an inspection in 2018. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 19.

What the inspector saw: Net bag of onions on floor of cart, hand-wash sink not functional, no food thermometer available, no certified food protection manager certificate posted.

Follow up: Results of a follow-up inspection were unavailable before deadline.

Comment: Unable to reach anyone for comment

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

