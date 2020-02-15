The Loaded Dawg

Food truck
History: Passed an inspection in 2018. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 19.
What the inspector saw: Net bag of onions on floor of cart, hand-wash sink not functional, no food thermometer available, no certified food protection manager certificate posted.
Follow up: Results of a follow-up inspection were unavailable before deadline.
Comment: Unable to reach anyone for comment
