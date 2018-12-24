The Loft will offer a late-night sing-and-quote-along screening of Labyrinth at 11 p.m.
Before the screening, folks will get to participate in a costume contest, in addition to watching pre-show David Bowie music videos. Guests are encouraged to wear a masquerade mask, though there will also be a make-your-own-mask table available.
And when the clock strikes midnight, folks will be given a free champagne toast.
The event costs $12 for members, $15 for non-members.