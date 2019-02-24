Welcome to the new Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. pic.twitter.com/p020xLpATe— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 25, 2019
The facility features a 90-yard field with a FieldTurf artificial surface that has ground-up rubber bits providing a cushion. At the north end are bathrooms and a utility room, while the south end features doors that open to two rooms — one for storing football equipment and another for storing tailgating/catering furniture.
Also, in what may be most important, it is expected to be climate-controlled, in the mid- or low-70s.
Heeke said the part he likes most about it is the garage-style doors that open toward the east, and the accompanying outdoor field, allowing teams to practice both inside and outside at the same time or quickly move back and forth.
“It is really efficient,” Heeke said.