Nahum 1:3 “The Lord hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet.”
I do not know about you, but I am glad 2020 is coming to a close. And one verse that kept coming to my mind throughout the year was this one from Nahum, and especially the phrase, “The Lord hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm.”
That is all I really needed to know, it was comforting that in spite of all the things going on in 2020, all the bad news that was reported, all the sickness, all the disappointments, that the Lord was in control, all things were under His sovereign watch and care.
“The Lord hath his way in the whirlwind and the storm” — no matter the circumstances we face, whether it feels like a whirlwind or whether it feels like a storm, knowing the Lord is in control and that “He hath His way” through all of it brings comfort, brings stability, and brings encouragement. And knowing His way is a loving way, a way that wants what is best for us, a way that He has a reason for, is comforting. “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:1).
In the whirlwind situations of life and in the storms of life, remember “the Lord hath his way.” He is sovereign, He is in control, and He wants the best for His children. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end” (Jeremiah 29:11). Knowing this great truth, and keeping Nahum 1:3 in our mind, should help to keep us centered on the Lord, and keep our faith in Him.
One more verse in Nahum chapter one that was a great help to me in 2020 is Nahum 1:7 “The Lord is good, a strong hold in the day of trouble; and he knoweth them that trust in him.” Not only does the Lord have His way in the whirlwind and the storm, but we are also told that He is good, He is a stronghold to us as we go through those whirlwinds and storms, and that He knows His children. He does not forget us, He will not forget us, He knows us, He is sovereign, He is good, and He is a stronghold.
The Lord is watching over His children, the Lord loves us, and even though situations may feel like whirlwinds, situations may be stormy, “the Lord hath his way,” and He gives us mercy and grace, every moment we need it. He gives it to us anew and afresh. “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:22-23).
“The Lord hath His way” — what a comforting thought.