After the first media timeout with 14:53 left in the first half, Oregon forward Kenny Wooten strapped on a facemask and checked into the game. Wooten sat out the previous four games with a broken jaw and it wasn’t clear if he was going to play Thursday night. Head coach Dana Altman said Tuesday that Wooten didn’t participate in full contact practice and would meet with doctors before taking off for Arizona.
Wooten’s clear mask resembled that of Richard Hamilton, who was known for wearing one with the Detroit Pistons.