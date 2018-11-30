Sellers and Ringo have both been suspended by the Arizona Interscholastic Association for what it says is a “conduct violation.” Even without two of their stars, however, the Sabercats look every bit the part of a state champion. Coach Jason Mohns has established one of the greatest dynasties in Arizona high school football history, and there’s no reason to believe Saguaro will come out flat on Friday. However, Salpointe Catholic has been looking forward to this game ever since the Lancers lost to Saguaro a year ago. The Lancers are certainly more desperate.