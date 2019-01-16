Surprisingly, Dillinger and Pierpont had nothing but good things to say about Tucson and its police force.
While in jail, the duo said that they were in Tucson to lay low and didn't have any gigs planned.
Pierpont wanted to make sure the paper took note that he did not say Tucson was a "hick town," one Star article read.
He also was impressed with the city's police work.
"There are two kinds of officers: Rats and gentlemen," Pierpont said. "You fellows are gentlemen and Indiana and Ohio cops are rats."