It might look like a raw deal that Montana had to play a home game Monday against North Dakota State, then wake up for a Tuesday morning practice before flying via Denver to get to Tucson by Tuesday evening.
But there’s one key here: School is out for winter break.
“It’s pretty exciting because we get to just play games and get the tournament feel almost,” Montana guard Kendal Manuel said.
The Grizzlies aren’t the only ones having a little fun.
Back in Missoula, their administrators will receive the second-highest game guarantee of any UA opponent this season: $95,000. The Wildcats paid Houston Baptist $100,000 last spring because the Maui Invitational could not find them an opponent for an add-on game to the multi-team event.