If you go
What: 2019 Country Thunder Music Festival
When: Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14; festival grounds open at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, noon Friday through Sunday. The grounds close at 2 a.m. each night.
Where: Country Thunder festival grounds, 20585 E. Water Way in Florence
Tickets: Reserved seats are sold out; general admission is $75 a day or $190 for a four-day festival pass at countrythunder.com/az or at the festival box office on site
The lineup
Thursday, April 11
- 5 p.m.: Harry Luge
- 6:30 p.m.: Williams & Ree
- 8 p.m.: Trace Adkins
- 9 p.m.: Brett Eldredge
Friday, April 12
- 2 p.m.: Scooter Brown Band
- 3:30 p.m.: Abby Anderson
- 5 p.m.: Brandon Lay
- 6:30 p.m.: Graig Campbell
- 8 p.m.: Clay Walker
- 10 p.m.: Tim McGraw
Saturday, April 13
- 2 p.m.: Hunter Brothers
- 3:30 p.m.: Austin Burke
- 5 p.m: High Valley
- 6:30 p.m: Lonestar
- 8 p.m.: Brothers Osborne
- 10 p.m.: Dierks Bentley
Sunday, April 14
- 2:15 p.m.: Josh Abbott Band
- 4 p.m.: Restless Heart
- 5:30 p.m.: Morgan Evans
- 7 p.m.: Marty Stuart
- 9 p.m.: Chris Stapleton
The dos, don'ts and fine print
- Do bring: Unopened bottle of water, hat, sunscreen, fanny pack, soft lawn chair, digital camera, small umbrella, blanket.
- Keep at home: Big umbrellas, adult beverages, drones and other remote-controlled flying devices, animals (unless it's a service animal), noisemakers, laser pointing devices, video cameras and weapons including knives, guns and boxcutters.
- Camping: If you didn't get a spot early, you're pretty much out of luck. All the camp sites are full. And as of last week, there were only two glamping sites available, which offer a furnished tent with a refrigerator, air conditioning and restroom facilities.
- Platinum Experience: New to the festival this year is the four-day platinum experience. For $600 you get a reserved parking pass, reserved seats all four days and a private elevated lounge area that includes executive restrooms and private food and beverage service; food and drinks are not included in the price. Platinum tickets are limited.
- Award-winning festival: Country Thunder has won several Academy of Country Music Awards for the country's Festival of the Year including last year. Country Thunder hosts festivals in Arizona, Wisconsin, Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada, and new this year, Kissimmee, Florida.
- Questions: Visit countrythunder.com/az for details, to buy tickets and check out more fine print.