The 151st Commencement ceremonies for the University of Arizona, Saturday, May 16, 2015, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

More than 4,500 graduates are expected to attend commencement. The UA will confer 6,700 degrees.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Mae C. Jemison, educator, businesswoman and former astronaut who was the first African-American woman to travel in space.

What: The University of Arizona's May Commencement Ceremony

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Stadium, 1 National Championship Drive

If you don't find an answer to your questions here, more information is available at commencement.arizona.edu