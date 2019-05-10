More than 4,500 graduates are expected to attend commencement. The UA will confer 6,700 degrees.
The keynote speaker is Dr. Mae C. Jemison, educator, businesswoman and former astronaut who was the first African-American woman to travel in space.
What: The University of Arizona's May Commencement Ceremony
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Stadium, 1 National Championship Drive
If you don't find an answer to your questions here, more information is available at commencement.arizona.edu