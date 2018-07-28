History: Opened in early 2017 and had good or passing ratings until June 22 when it was put on probation.
What the inspector saw: Frozen burgers and chicken wings improperly thawing at room temperature; one handwashing sink had no soap and two others had no paper towels; no working thermometer; wiping cloths not properly sanitized; no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: Passed a July 11 reinspection.
Comments: Co-owner Mike Pavon said problems were promptly corrected and didn’t affect customers. He said he didn’t know about the need for a certified food protection manager because he wasn’t notified of the rule change, which occurred in 2016. He criticized the Health Department’s enforcement efforts as overzealous and “anti-business.”