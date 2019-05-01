National media reaction to Wednesday’s proceedings included a CBS podcast entitled “The federal trial has been worse for Arizona than maybe everyone was expecting,” and a Yahoo Sports story with a headline reading “How much longer can Arizona employ Sean Miller?”
During a roundtable interview Wednesday with national and local reporters, Scott was asked if retaining coaches alleged to have broken rules during the proceedings would send a message that nothing will change about the underbelly of college basketball.
“There are a lot of people in college sports, including myself, that hope that there are some definitive findings or a conclusion one way or another as a result of this trial,” Scott said. “I think, in a strange way, it's potentially a very positive development for college basketball. The FBI has had tools and the ability to look into things that would be difficult for the NCAA, given their subpoena power, wiretaps, etc.
“The conversations I’ve had with our basketball coaches and our administration is that we’re really hopeful that there are some conclusions that come out of it one way or another and not just open-ended questions that don’t have concrete conclusions.”
Still, Scott acknowledged that the frequent references to cash payments in allegations that have surfaced during the trial indicate that proving violations is difficult.
“If it’s possible, this process may have created some sympathy for the challenges that NCAA enforcement has,” Scott said.