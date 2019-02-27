Having once played for his father at Blackhawk High School outside of Pittsburgh, UA coach Sean Miller noted that players such as OSU’s Tres Tinkle sometimes don’t get enough credit for how good they are when they’re the son of a coach.
And, according to OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, it’s particularly tough if dad is the head coach.
Tinkle said OSU guard Stephen Thompson Jr., doesn’t quite have to deal with the same dynamic with his father, who is a Beaver assistant coach.
“I think it’s a little different when your dad’s the assistant coach. You can be buddy-buddy, and enjoy a little of that,” Wayne Tinkle said. “I know Tres at times sees that and wonders where that’s at in regards to me.”