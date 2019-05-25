The Pac-12 men's basketball year last season was mild after only receiving three bids for the NCAA Tournament, but the 2019 recruits and potential first-round NBA Draft talent coming in can put the conference back on the map.
Unlike last season, Arizona head coach Sean Miller isn't scurrying to find recruits to fill the UA's roster, albeit the Wildcats finished in the top half of the Pac-12 recruiting rankings.
For 2019, Arizona's class consists of a pair of McDonald's All-Americans in wing Josh Green and point guard Nico Mannion, power forward Zeke Nnaji, 7-footer Christian Koloko, wing Terry Armstrong and UC-Irvine graduate transfer guard Max Hazzard. Since taking over in 2009, Miller has brought in 10 McDonald's All Americans including Mannion and Green.
With Penny Hardaway corralling highly-ranked recruits at Memphis and Duke putting final touches on its class, Arizona no longer has the top-rated recruiting class for 2019, but is still among the best. The Wildcats aren't the only class with top-shelf talent coming in. Here is the latest on the Pac-12 basketball recruiting rankings for 2019.
(All figures and rankings according to 247Sports.)