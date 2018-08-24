1. David Shaw. Stanford’s coach has averaged 10½ victories in his seven seasons. He is the league’s new Don James, a steady, savvy, likable man whose “worst” record at Stanford is 8-5. Rose Bowls? Three and counting.
2. Jake Browning. Washington’s senior quarterback, who will be a four-year starter, enters the season with a 29-11 career record. At what has been the league’s Quarterback Factory the last 40 years, Browning has already thrown more touchdown passes, 78, and completed a higher percentage of passes, 64.4, than the great UW quarterbacks of history: Sonny Sixkiller, Mark Brunell, the Huard brothers, Warren Moon, Jake Locker and Marques Tuiasosopo.
3. Utah’s specialists. Utes punter Mitch Wishnowsky was the first-team all-conference punter in 2016 and 2017, and placekicker Matt Gay was a first-teamer last year. Gay made 30 of 34 field goal attempts last season, winning the Lou Groza Award. Wishnowsky won the Ray Guy Award in 2016. No other team in Pac-12 history has had the Groza and Guy winners as their starting kickers simultaneously. The Utes are traditionally the league’s most respected special teams unit, and that makes a difference.