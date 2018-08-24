VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Opening
PSA Art Awakening: Artwork on Display — Joel D. Valdez Main Public Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Two and three-dimensional artworks created by participating artists in the PSA Art Awakenings program. Sept. 1-30. Closed Sept. 3. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Tim Mosman: Artwork on Display — Joel D. Valdez Main Public Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Sept. 1-30. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Cielo — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Works by: William Lesch, Joan Marum, Iolanda Palmer, Alejandra Platt, Rebecca Wilder and Tom Willett. Sept. 4-Oct. 5. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13. 206-6942. pima.edu.
The Unguarded Moment: Steve McCurry and Takeshi Ishikawa — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. McCurry's photographs of India and Ishikawa's images of hijra communities. Sept. 4-Nov. 10. Reception: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 8. 624-7370. ethertongallery.com.
Reception
Los Artistas presents The Paris Review — Ward 6 City Council Building, Community Room, 3202 E. First St. French and European inspired art in this multi-media fine art and photography show. Light refreshments will be served. Through Sept. 28. Reception: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31. 400-1336.
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild First Annual Share Our Walls Exhibit — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Art Gallery Williams Center, 5420 E. Broadway. A juried show of Regional Arizona Art. Through Sept. 30. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 30. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
Et Cetera
Intro to Leather work — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Learn the basics to leather tooling with an opportunity to advance in ability. Learn custom handmade leather tooling and stamping. 2:45-5:45 p.m. Aug. 30. $30. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Mosaics 3-Tapestry Method — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. In this two-session class, learn to use the tapestry mosaic technique to create a basic but beautiful wall hanging. Includes use of tools, small substrate, and adhesives. Students will receive email from instructor in the week before class on what they need to bring. Ages 16 and up. Register via website or call. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Aug. 31. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Make 'n Take: Recycled Jewelry — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Learn the basics of making jewelry with recycled materials and other craft supplies. This class focuses on the mechanics of assembly and the elements of design. This is a class for adults. Call 594-5285, or visit Eckstrom Columbus Library to register for this class. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 7. 594-5285.