The Parish will offer a limited brunch and dinner menu all day Sunday, with Easter-themed specials.
The entree includes white chocolate Easter Bunny-Horchata brined rabbit, mole blanco, chile spiked carrot confit and frijoles gigantes charro. Also available: peanut butter mousse Easter Egg with hidden spicy ganache in a crispy churro nest.
Brunch is served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner is served 4:30 to 10 p.m. The rabbit entree costs $30, the dessert costs $10.
Reservations are recommended. Call 797-1233.