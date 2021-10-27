The Phoenix VA has been using other hospitals for 'most surgical procedures'

PHOENIX — Officials with the Phoenix Veterans Affairs confirm they've been sending veterans needing surgery to other hospitals "out of an abundance of caution."
A VA spokesperson did not answer a question about how long Phoenix VA surgeries have been taking place at other hospitals.
"While both internal and external experts have been working this issue for several months, what’s most important to know is we have worked to seamlessly coordinate with our sister VA health-care systems and community hospitals for surgical procedures so patient care continues," James Fawbush, a Phoenix VA Health Care System public affairs specialist, wrote in an Oct. 22 email in response to a question about when the problem began.
The Phoenix VA Health Care System includes the Carl T. Hayden Veterans' Administration Medical Center on Indian School Road and Seventh Street.
"We apologize to our veterans for any inconvenience caused by this issue and are working closely with each patient to reschedule surgical appointments or arrange for alternate care as needed," Fawbush wrote.
Fawbush wrote last week that the problem began "recently" when surgical staff at the Phoenix VA Health Care System noticed some surgical instrument packs that did not meet VA standards. The identified packs were immediately rejected and reprocessed, he wrote.
"This means, for example, small particles consisting of minerals sometimes found in hard water, were detected on a few surgical instrument packs," he wrote.
In order to ensure veterans continue to receive timely care, the Phoenix VA coordinated with sister VA health-care systems and community hospitals for most surgical procedures, Fawbush wrote.
"We also completed a thorough review of our processes. This included consulting with internal and external experts to find a solution that meets our high standards," he wrote.
The action to move surgeries was taken "out of an abundance of caution," and Fawbush wrote that a small number of surgeries have now resumed at the Phoenix VA "with appropriate quality controls in place."
The top priority of the Phoenix VA Health Care System is patient safety, said Fawbush.
"We will not rush or skip critical steps; however, we are determined to find a long-term solution soon that meets VA’s high standards," he wrote.
"With due diligence, we are actively working to expand our surgical capabilities. Our veterans deserve, and have earned, only the highest quality care."