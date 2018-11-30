These teams have been inseparable during the playoffs over the last few years. The difference in this year's matchup: Salpointe’s offensive line matches up well with Saguaro’s defensive front. But vice versa? Saguaro’s average starting offensive lineman is 6-4 and 273 pounds, while Salpointe's biggest defensive lineman is senior Zander Alvarado at 6-3, 215. Friday’s game will be won in the trenches and by whichever team commits fewer penalties. Salpointe will trail late in the game, but clock management and Robinson’s ability to create big plays will give the Lancers their second state title in five years. It’s a bold pick, but wacky things tend to happen at Arizona Stadium after 7 p.m.