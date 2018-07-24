The report that was made on the prison investigation blamed overcrowding as a large part of the problem.
Prison gangs were also blamed, but the investigator said many problems could be mitigated with better and more facilities. The prison wasn't built to house as many inmates as it had (a problem that persists today).
From the Arizona Daily Star, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1968:
Homosexual Problems 'Major'
State Prison Study Cites Overcrowding
PHOENIX (AP) ─ A report released Tuesday to the State Department of Corrections concluded that "more than a usual amount of homosexual activity has been prevalent recently in the Arizona State Prison."
Retired federal prison inspector Keith E. Edwards made the study, and Gov. Jack Williams released it to the press.
Edwards said overcrowding and a disruption of segregation procedures caused by construction apparently were major factors in the problem at the prison.
"They have a major homosexual problem among the inmates and the facilities have been insufficient to control it," Edwards reported. "As a result this problem at the Arizona State Prison is as great as can be found in any other correctional institution."
Edwards praised prison administrators for doing the best they could with the facilities and what he said was a very low pay scale for personnel.
"I could find no evidence whatsoever that any employe was personally involved in any homosexual activities in the institution," Edwards said.
He said charges made to this effect were "absolutely false."
"I would say that the narcotics traffic at the institution is at an absolute minimum under the circumstances," Edwards wrote in reply to some statements that there was a large narcotics traffic at the institution.
Edwards said there probably were two or more inmate strongarm gangs in the prison, but the administration had taken steps to end this.
"The leaders of these gangs have now been removed from the general population and their followers are under close surveillance to detect any activities in the future," he reported.
"The charge that women had been brought into the institution for illegal sex purposes was wholly false," Edwards concluded in dismissing another charge.
The director of the new department of correction, Allen Cook, appointed Edwards to make a study of prison conditions after an inmate made a number of allegations to Superior Court Judge Lloyd C. Helm. The inmate told of homosexuality involving both inmates and employes at the prison.
Edwards said that normally 10 to 15 per cent of those in prison have homosexual tendencies, and this would amount to 240 at the Arizona prison.