From 28 degrees in Pullman to 78 in Lahaina. Want to guess my favorite? pic.twitter.com/EEvMr02ler— Brian Jeffries (@catspbp) November 19, 2018
After 31 years as the play-by-play voice of the Wildcats, Brian Jeffries is used to the November crossover season, running back and forth between football and basketball games.
But this was extreme even for him.
Jeffries and UA sports publicist Daniel Berk worked Saturday’s late, late football game at Washington State, then traveled with the Wildcats after the game to catch the team charter flight from Lewiston, Idaho.
That flight left at 2 a.m. and arrived in Tucson at 5:20 a.m. Jeffries exited the airport long enough to pick up an additional bag from his car that he had prepacked, then went back through security and caught a 7:50 a.m. flight to Los Angeles.
Sleep was not an option, until he and Berk finally arrived in Lahaina on Sunday afternoon, after taking a final L.A.-to-Maui leg.
“I slept pretty well (Sunday) night,” Jeffries said. “It was wild. But it goes with the territory, so you do it.”