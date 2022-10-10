 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Quick and the Dead

Extras for the movie "The Quick and the Dead," during filming at the Mescal Exit 297. 

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Mescal, Sierrita Mountains, Sonoran Desert, Tucson Mountains, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Sonoita, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area

Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe

Action, romance, thriller: A female gunfighterenters a dueling tournament to avenge her father's death.

Box office gross: $18.64 million

