The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Mescal, Sierrita Mountains, Sonoran Desert, Tucson Mountains, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Sonoita, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area
Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe
Action, romance, thriller: A female gunfighterenters a dueling tournament to avenge her father's death.
Box office gross: $18.64 million
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.