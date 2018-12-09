When he spent seven years as Arizona’s athletic director until 2017, Greg Byrne said he told people that the school had “the most SEC-like fan base in the Pac-12.”
For almost two years now, Bryne has enjoyed working at an actual SEC school. The one that is a perennial threat to win national football championships, the one that sent Byrne to Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy presentation along with runner-up Tua Tagovailoa, and the one that even has a baseball stadium so well-appointed that a Triple-A team would be happy to live there.
Winning is so routine with Nick Saban’s football team, in fact, that Bama is the favorite to win its third national title in four seasons next month, too.
“I’m just happy to be along for the ride,” Byrne said.
But it’s that fan base that Byrne says he’s also found exciting.
“The people of Tucson are wonderful people and you see that same passion here at Alabama,” Byrne said. “The SEC overall is just a very passionate league.”