Oct. 14: Tate follows up his record-setting performance by rushing for 234 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-30 victory over UCLA. Tate also passes for 148 yards and a score.
UCLA linebacker Josh Woods: “We got a glimpse of it two years ago, when Brandon Dawkins went down (on Oct. 1, 2016). We saw what (Tate) was capable of at that time. Last year he got in such good shape. He was a lot faster, a lot more well-conditioned.
“He’s just a weapon. You have a game plan for him, (but) you never know what you’re going to get.”